Insidious: The Red Door is the fifth entry in the long-running horror film franchise and a direct sequel to the first two entries This horror film will have Patrick Wilson reprising his role as Josh Lambert, Rose Byrne as Renai Lambert, and Ty Simpkins as Dalton Lambert.

The Insidious film franchise has accumulated over $500 million worldwide throughout the first four films it has released. Surprisingly, these films were made with a small budget between $1.5 to 10 million. So with the fifth film installment making its way to the big screen, with some of the franchise’s main cast returning, horror fans are keen to know when the fifth installment is set to land.

When does ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ release?

According to Sony Pictures, Insidious: The Red Door is set to take place 10 years after the first two films. Development for this film started in 2020 after the success of Insidious: The Last Key. By August 2022, Patrick Wilson announced that filming for the movie has wrapped. According to the

The trailer for Insidious: The Red Door was released on April 19, 2023. Fortunately, the release date of the fifth installment of the series has also been announced. Insidious: The Red Door will be released on July 7, 2023.

Based on what’s been said about the film’s plot, Insidious: The Red Door will be about Dalton’s college dream turning into a nightmare. It won’t be too long until horror moviegoers are reunited with some of the original Insidious characters and cast members.