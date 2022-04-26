When does ‘The Gray Man’ release on Netflix?

The Ryan Gosling-led action film 'The Gray Man' is one of many Netflix originals releasing this year. Here's when it debuts on the platform.

Netflix is set to release a great number of films this year, as hinted in their star-studded promotional teaser at the end of 2021. One of these films is The Gray Man, based on the book of the same name by Mark Greaney and starring Ryan Gosling as Court Gentry, a CIA mercenary who is subject to a worldwide manhunt. The film is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the brothers behind Avengers: Endgame who started their own production company, AGBO, and also directed 2021’s Cherry starring Tom Holland.

The Gray Man will also star Chris Evans, who will be playing villain Lloyd Hansen, Gentry’s former colleague who hunts him down. The stacked cast also includes Ana de Armas ⏤ who is reuniting with Evans after starring alongside him in Knives Out ⏤ Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, and breakout Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page.

Image via Netflix

The Gray Man is set to release on Netflix and will be the most expensive film made by the streamer so far, with a budget of $200 million. This isn’t the only risk Netflix is taking, however; the forthcoming fourth season of Stranger Things cost $30 million per episode, coming in at $270 million for the entire nine-episode season.

The Gray Man’s price tag might be a bit of a gamble considering that Netflix recently had a decline in stock prices due to a projected loss of subscribers, but by the same token, perhaps it will be enough to get some former viewers to resubscribe.

When will The Gray Man debut on Netflix?

The Gray Man is set to release on Netflix July 22, 2022 and in movie theaters one week before that. We should hopefully be seeing a trailer for the film soon, as filming for The Gray Man wrapped in July of last year. Chris Evans also took to Instagram to promote the film, sharing an image of what his character will look like and pulling off quite a dapper mustache in the process, which you can see above.

It won’t be long before we see The Gray Man hit screens both big and small, at which point we’ll find out if Netflix’s $200 million gamble pays off. With any luck, the film will be successful enough critically that it will bring enough subscribers back to the platform to justify that budget, and with Gosling, de Armas, and Evans starring and the Russo Brothers at the helm, it’s hard to imagine the film doing poorly from a financial standpoint.

Be sure to enjoy The Gray Man when it hits theaters on July 15 and releases on Netflix July 22.