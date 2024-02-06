When is ‘Coraline’ being re-released in movie theaters and will it be available in all U.S. cities?

A movie being so evidently popular that it carries its allure and charm through decades almost feels like an accomplishment that’s considered to be a rarity, but it’s clear Coraline has done so with style. So when the 2009 horror-fantasy first graced theaters and captured widespread attention and acclaim, it became apparent that the unforgettable feature would carry its legacy for years to come — and so it has.

In fact, Coraline’s legacy has become so colossal over the years that horror fans and film buffs alike have long championed for a sequel or prequel, in the hopes that this ever-engaging narrative would make a much-anticipated return. And while a fair amount of concerned parents have insisted that the movie is far too scary for children and thus deemed inappropriate by some, others have argued that its storybook authenticity is exactly the sort of entertainment that kids adore.

As creepy and unsettling as it might appear to some parents, there’s simply no denying the overall influence and impact that Coraline has had on moviegoers all these years — and it’s about time we witness the magic again (or for the 335th time, but either way) when the film is re-released in cinemas.

So, when is Coraline being re-released in theaters?

New poster for ‘CORALINE’.



The film will be re-released in remastered 3D in August. pic.twitter.com/tAwR4LFoLb — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 6, 2024

As it stands, the 2009 fantasy extravaganza is set to be re-released this August — so it’s clear that Summer 2024 already has the chance to be spectacular. Not only is the beloved feature re-releasing as normal, but it turns out Coraline is apparently being “remastered in 3D” specifically. This is surely a delight for film buffs and animation lovers everywhere, even if the re-release is happening in the heat of the summer rather than the chill of October.

Will Coraline be available to watch in all U.S. cities?

Image via Focus Features

At the current time of this writing, it’s unclear whether or not Coraline will be re-released in all theaters in cities in the U.S., but staying up to date with updates on Laika Studios’ website will help eagle-eyed viewers know which theaters will play the beloved animation. Considering the movie was re-released in theaters last year just before spooky season for two days only and did exceptional in cinemas, it makes total sense why Laika Studios would want to capitalize on the movie’s legacy and profit off another re-release. So get your yellow coat and bright blue wig ready, because Coraline is finally making another monumental return.