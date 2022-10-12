When is ‘Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?’ coming to Disney Plus?

Idina Menzel is one of the most beloved actresses and performers of recent times. Menzel first made a name for herself on Broadway and cemented her reputation as one of musical theater’s best actors when she took the role of Elphaba in the smash-hit musical Wicked. Later, when Idina took the lead role in Frozen, she rocketed to superstar status, becoming one of the most famous performers in America.

Since then, she has gone from strength to strength, further cementing her legacy. And now, she’s getting a special documentary recounting her rise to fame called Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? is directed by Anne McCabe. This documentary will cover Idina’s life and career, from her humble beginnings to the shows and moments that turned her into the star she is today.

It will also follow Menzel as she embarks on a massive nationwide tour. Ending with a monumental performance at Madison Square Garden in her hometown of New York City. Plus, the documentary will feature never before seen footage of Idina. From old home movies to behind-the-scenes clips of her preparing for various roles. It will also feature interviews with Idina’s family, friends, and the creatives she has worked with over her long and storied career.

The show’s press release describes the special by saying:

Through unprecedented interviews and footage, the beloved actress and singer, whose triumphant roles include Broadway productions of “Rent” and “Wicked” as well as the celebrated voice of Elsa in Disney’s “Frozen,” pulls back the curtain on her remarkable career, the incredible — and oftentimes laborious — moments that prepared her for her big breaks and the people who have supported her since the beginning. Additionally, Menzel reflects on motherhood, marriage, and the realities of juggling work and family. Throughout the film, she shares her personal experience with in vitro fertilization, an emotional process that runs parallel to her runway toward Madison Square Garden.

According to Menzel, the special will show “how important it is to pursue your passions and lean on those around you in times of hardship.” She also says, “I hope it resonates with my fans and new audiences alike who find themselves balancing motherhood, work, and marriage while chasing their own dreams and inspires others to keep pushing forward.”

When is Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? coming out?

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? will be landing on Disney Plus on December 9th, so fans don’t have to wait long for this highly anticipated release.