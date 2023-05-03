When is ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ coming out online?

If you’re still reeling from the three hours of non-stop action that Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen delivered in the epic John Wick: Chapter 4, you’re most certainly not alone, and chances are, you’re just as eager to rewatch the film as we are.

Following the crazy cliffhanger ending of Chapter 3 that left us hanging for nearly four years (thanks, COVID), John Wick: Chapter 4 picks up not too long after the previous installment left off, with the titular hitman hell-bent on finally freeing himself of the High Table once and for all. It was Wick’s biggest adventure by far – with the Baba Yaga traveling to Japan, Germany, and France over the events of the film.

The globetrotting journey delivered some of the biggest action set pieces in the franchise so far, and we can’t wait to relive them. Well, the good news is that the moment will be upon us soon – John Wick: Chapter 4 will be available for digital purchase starting on May 23, 2023, with a physical release on June 13.

That’s all well and good, but what if you don’t live in the early 2000’s and don’t feel like purchasing a movie because, you know, streaming exists? Read on for everything we know about when John Wick’s latest adventure will land on your streaming service of choice.

When is John Wick: Chapter 4 coming out on streaming?

Already back in the fight. #JohnWick4 comes to Digital 05/23. On 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ & DVD 6/13. pic.twitter.com/9fE8PSAwLQ — John Wick: Chapter 4 (@JohnWickMovie) May 2, 2023

While Lionsgate has revealed when John Wick: Chapter 4 will be available for purchase, as of right now, there’s no concrete news on when the epic action film will be landing on any streaming services. Right now, the first three John Wick movies are available to stream on Amazon’s Freevee in the United States. Hopefully, Chapter 4 will wind up there as well, so that we don’t need to loosen our purse strings for yet another streaming service.

We’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we hear any news about when John Wick: Chapter 4 will be available to stream.