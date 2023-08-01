When is ’Red, White & Royal Blue coming out? Release date, cast, and where to stream

Red, White & Royal Blue is an upcoming romantic comedy based on the book of the same name. Early reactions to the trailer were filled with praise, with people claiming that they’re eager to see how this novel gets adapted onto the screen.

The book was added to the New York Times Bestsellers list in 2019 and was praised for its depiction of LGBT+ relationships. Since the book’s release, it has won numerous awards, such as the 11th Annual Goodreads Choice Awards for “Best Debut Novel” and “Best Romance.”

So if you’re keen to see this highly-acclaimed romantic comedy hit the big screen, here’s what you need to know about Red, White & Royal Blue’s release.

Where and when can I watch Red, White & Royal Blue?

Unfortunately, Red, White & Royal Blue won’t be showing in theaters. Instead, it will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, since Amazon Studios managed to obtain the film rights for the novel (via Deadline). Sadly, this means that this rom-com is an Amazon exclusive, so don’t expect to see this movie on other platforms. That said, Red, White & Royal Blue will be released on Aug. 11, 2023.

Who is in the cast for Red, White & Royal Blue?

Image via Doctor Who

Red, White & Royal Blue will star a fresh-faced ensemble with a mix of some British legends that you might be familiar with. Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez will be playing Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz, respectively. You might know Perez from the Netflix film, The Kissing Booth, as Marco Peña. He also played Keith in the original iCarly series. Meanwhile, Galitzine played Prince Robert in the Amazon adaptation of Cinderella.

Doctor Who star, Jemma Redgrave, will serve as the film’s narrator. Kill Bill legend, Uma Thurman, will be playing Ellen Claremont, who’s Alex’s mother and the president of the United States. Lastly, British comedian Stephen Fry will also be featured in this rom-com as King James III.