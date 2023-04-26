When is ‘The Equalizer 3’ coming out?

It’s been an arduous and near-five year long wait, but action movie fans will likely be more than pleased with the news that The Equalizer 3 is on the way. The threequel starring Denzel Washington will see the actor reprise his role as Robert McCall for what will be the series’ final chapter, and will be picking up after the events of the first two films.

After hanging up his hat as a government-employed assassin, Washington’s Robert will find himself once again dusting off his chops and coming out of retirement in the hopes of doing some good. We can’t wait to see what ends up unfolding, and the great news is, The Equalizer 3 may be releasing sooner than you think.

The Equalizer 3 will be landing in theaters in just a few months time, on Sep. 1, 2023. While there has been a considerable gap between the third entry and 2018’s The Equalizer 2, we have every confidence that leading man Denzel Washington will knock it out of the park once more. If Keanu Reeves has taught us anything recently with John Wick: Chapter 4, it’s that age is more or less an afterthought when it comes to being an action star, if you get it done right.

In the meantime, it may be high time to rewatch the first two Equalizer films. As of right now, the pair are unfortunately split across a couple of streaming services. The Equalizer can be streamed on Starz, whereas The Equalizer 2 is available on Hulu or FuboTV. Both can be found on DirecTV.