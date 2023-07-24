When will ‘Barbie’ be on streaming? The potential release window, explained

Cinemas haven’t seen an in-theater phenomenon like Barbie — or, more accurately, “Barbenheimer” — since Avengers: Endgame released in 2019.

Part of that is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, of course, but also due to a general fatigue felt among audiences. Lackluster releases increasingly fail to bring audiences to theaters, since it’s much easier (and less expensive) to patiently await their release on streaming.

Inevitably, there will be at least a few audience members who fail to make it out for Barbie‘s theatrical run. These viewers, and many of those who enjoyed their viral Barbenheimer experiences, are already looking ahead to the film’s eventual arrival on streaming. The flick is still in theaters, so we’ve got a wait ahead of us, but it is headed to streaming eventually, where viewers can enjoy its pink-drenched comedy to their hearts’ content.

Barbie‘s streaming release window

Despite the wait, Barbie is most definitely headed to streaming. We likely won’t see its arrival until mid-fall, at the earliest, but rest assured — Margot Robbie’s perky adventure will be available from your living room by the end of the year.

Barbie is slated to arrive exclusively on the official Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service: Max (formerly HBO Max), but its release date is less certain. We know for sure it will be on the service by the time 2023 rolls to a close, but a precise date is far hazier. We can use other recent Warner Bros. releases to work up an estimate, of course, but the massive popularity of Barbie will likely slow its streaming release.

Two of the most recent Warner Bros. releases, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Evil Dead Rise, both found their way onto streaming without about 65 days of their release. For Shazam, the wait was a bit longer, but overall, the trend appears to point to right around two months between theatrical release and streaming debut.

If that maintains for Barbie, we should see the film arrive on Max somewhere in the last two weeks of September. But that’s based on two films that, compared to Barbie, performed rather poorly at the box office. Barbie‘s impressive returns will likely see the flick enjoy a longer theatrical run, and thus a later streaming release.

As such, we advise you to temper your expectations somewhat. With its massive popularity, Barbie is likely to see a bit of a delay in its move to streaming, in hopes of ensuring as many box-office returns as possible. We predict it will see its streaming release arrive somewhere in mid to late October, just in time for some pink-themed Halloween costumes.