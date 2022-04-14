Once upon a time, there was a group of superheroes trying to prevent an evil purple guy from destroying half the universe’s population. You know, simpler times, back when the complex discussion of the multiverse was yet to be explored (mostly). Then, in 2019, everything changed when the title to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was announced at Comic Con and everyone basically went mad.

Originally slated for a 2021 release date, but then pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it feels like we’ve waited a lifetime to see our favorite Sorcerer Supreme reprise his role in a stand-alone film again. Yet, here we are, less than a month away from the theatrical release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and we don’t know about you, but we’re anything but calm.

Expected to pick up after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange will have to contend with, and attempt to fix, the catastrophically large Pandora’s box he opened while lending a helping hand to his friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. The multiverse will no longer be a concept, but instead a real-life threat, and we get to witness the glorious mayhem in real time.

The film will presumably merge many of the various MCU storylines we’ve witnessed unfold in the last several years, from the Disney Plus series to theatrical films. Best of all, Doctor Strange 2 will apparently have bigger surprises than even Endgame.

When will Doctor Strange 2 release in theaters?

The journey to the final release date to Doctor Strange 2 has been bumpy, to say the least. When the movie was first announced back in 2019 at Comic Con, it was given a May 7, 2021 release date. Obviously the pandemic pushed that back, so the date was moved to November 2021. Then, because Sony had to push Spider-Man: No Way Home to November 2021 — which was then pushed to December 2021 — Doctor Strange 2 was bumped once again to March 2022. Obviously, that release didn’t happen, as the film was then bumped one last time to its final release date of May 6, 2022, which is when we can all expect to see it in theaters.

Record-breaking ticket sales are already telling the tale of a potential Blockbuster annihilation for Doctor Strange 2. Fandango reported that the film already beat out The Batman‘s early ticket sales, which brought in over $700 million worldwide at the box office. Since the first Doctor Strange raked in a total of $677 million worldwide, we can safely assume that the sequel will blow those numbers out of the water. Cumberbatch even said he believes the sequel will have Spidey-level success.

When will Doctor Strange 2 be available to stream on Disney Plus?

Image via Disney

The pandemic did strange things to the movie viewing experience, with studios skipping theatrical releases entirely and moving films straight to streaming services. Even with things now returning to normal, the pandemic and the popularity of streaming services has caused waves in Hollywood. Where films once had at least a 90-day theatrical window between the release of a film and when they were allowed to move to DVD, that number has been decreased to 45 days. This first began when Disney decided to forego the 90-day window entirely with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, choosing to release the film on Disney Plus after just 45 days. Many studios have now adopted that playbook.

That means we can expect Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to reach Disney Plus as soon as June 20. Of course, this window isn’t always set in stone, so the film could very likely appear on the streaming platform even sooner. We will provide more information as soon as an official release date is announced.

In the meantime, you can catch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters May 6.