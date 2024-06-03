When will ‘Inside Out 2’ be on Disney Plus?

In 2015, Pixar Animation Studios released Inside Out, a fantastic coming-of-age movie directed by Pete Docter.

Recommended Videos

The inventive film tells the story of Riley, a young girl adapting to her family’s relocation, and the inner workings of five personified emotions administering her thoughts and actions from inside her mind.

With its compelling plot, brilliant animation and colors, and talented voice cast, including Kaitlyn Dias as Riley, Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Mindy Kaling, Diane Lane, and Kyle MacLachlan, Inside Out garnered universally positive reviews and critical acclaim.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that Inside Out 2 was greenlit and is set for release on June 14. With much of the original cast returning and Liza Lapira, Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, and Paul Walter Hauser joining them. The sequel will follow Riley in her teenage years as she encounters complex new emotions such as jealousy and anxiety.

It will inevitably hit streaming platforms following its theatrical run, with Disney Plus being its first stop. So when will that happen?

When will Disney Plus get ‘Inside Out 2’?

Image via Pixar Animation Studios

There’s already a page reserved for Inside Out 2 on the Disney Plus website, which says the movie’s release date on the platform is 2024.

At the moment, that’s as specific as it gets, but it’s good to know it’s happening this year.

If recent Pixar releases are anything to go by, Inside Out 2 will be on Disney Plus by either August or September. Lightyear hit theaters in June 2022 and was on Disney Plus by August of the same year, and Elemental got its theatrical release in June 2023 and hit the platform in September of that year.

Inside Out 2 is undoubtedly a movie you should look forward to, and we’re excited to see it hit theaters worldwide. We’ll keep you updated with any new information about its Disney Plus release date.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more