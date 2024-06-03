Inside Out 2
When will ‘Inside Out 2’ be on Disney Plus?

The sequel to 2015's brilliant animated coming-of-age movie will hit the popular platform soon.
Kevin Stewart
Published: Jun 3, 2024 02:42 am

In 2015, Pixar Animation Studios released Inside Out, a fantastic coming-of-age movie directed by Pete Docter.

The inventive film tells the story of Riley, a young girl adapting to her family’s relocation, and the inner workings of five personified emotions administering her thoughts and actions from inside her mind.

With its compelling plot, brilliant animation and colors, and talented voice cast, including Kaitlyn Dias as Riley, Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Mindy Kaling, Diane Lane, and Kyle MacLachlan, Inside Out garnered universally positive reviews and critical acclaim.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that Inside Out 2 was greenlit and is set for release on June 14. With much of the original cast returning and Liza Lapira, Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, and Paul Walter Hauser joining them. The sequel will follow Riley in her teenage years as she encounters complex new emotions such as jealousy and anxiety.

It will inevitably hit streaming platforms following its theatrical run, with Disney Plus being its first stop. So when will that happen?

When will Disney Plus get ‘Inside Out 2’?

Inside Out 2
There’s already a page reserved for Inside Out 2 on the Disney Plus website, which says the movie’s release date on the platform is 2024.

At the moment, that’s as specific as it gets, but it’s good to know it’s happening this year.

If recent Pixar releases are anything to go by, Inside Out 2 will be on Disney Plus by either August or September. Lightyear hit theaters in June 2022 and was on Disney Plus by August of the same year, and Elemental got its theatrical release in June 2023 and hit the platform in September of that year.

Inside Out 2 is undoubtedly a movie you should look forward to, and we’re excited to see it hit theaters worldwide. We’ll keep you updated with any new information about its Disney Plus release date.

Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, television, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management and once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase.