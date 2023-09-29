When will ‘Saw X’ be available on streaming?

After several years of waiting (and a lackluster film in Spiral), the long-standing Saw franchise is finally back to beautifully terrify audiences with its grueling sequences and jaw-dropping gore. The franchise’s newest installment, Saw X, is certainly already taking thrill-seeking fans on a rollercoaster ride of methodical revenge, violence, and flat-out blood and guts. Luckily, for franchise die-hards, this tenth outing doesn’t hold anything back.

Ignoring the events in the majority of the mind-melting Saw sequels, the franchise’s tenth chapter instead shifts its main focus onto John Kramer / Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) once more — with the legendary engineer-turned-torturer seeking revenge on a group of “doctors” who faked removing his malignant brain tumor and instead conned him out of $250k. Only this time, John arguably must face his toughest challenge yet in the form of Cecilia Pederson — a smooth-talking con artist serving as the leader of the scam operation who successfully tricks John.

In the aftermath of the film’s gut-twisting events and ominous post-credits scene, horror fanatics are undoubtedly itching to know exactly when the gorefest will be made available on streaming.

Image via Lionsgate

With how rampant streaming has become over the last few years, it makes absolute sense as to why a large portion of horror fans would prefer to watch the movie in the comfort of their own home. For those wondering when exactly the steaming release date for Saw X is, nothing official has been announced yet. However, seeing as the film was produced by Lionsgate, most Lionsgate flicks wind up streaming on Starz and then later on Peacock somewhere down the line.

That being said, while the typical wait for movies to land on streaming after a theatrical run is usually up to a 90-day period, there’s no telling as of right now how long it could be before the Lionsgate project arrives on streaming. Based on prior Lionsgate, the studio typically waits up to six months before releasing one of its flicks on streaming.

As of now, it’s likely that Saw X will arrive on a streaming platform at some point in 2024 — with spring the most obvious option. But before gorehounds get too down in the dumps, it’s equally worth noting that the horror film will likely be available on digital purchase before that, so emptying those pockets on Saw X for Christmas will definitely be the best choice of the holiday season.