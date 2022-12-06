When will ‘Strange World’ be on Disney Plus?

One of the more critically acclaimed movies in 2022 has been Strange World. The title of this movie suits the plot very well, as viewers are transported to a strange new world to watch some of the greatest adventurers explore. Searcher Clade does not want to continue travelling with his family and wants to settle down as a farmer.

Clade stays behind after one mission on Pando and becomes a very important farmer by harvesting fuel for Avalonia. When his home starts to lose power, Clade must team up with his son and their dog and a few others from his dad’s old team to try to find the cause.

Clade and his dog become separated from the group and have to be rescued by Clade’s father, Jaeger, after coming across a beast. Ethan, Clade’s son, is able to escape to find Clade and their dog, all while also meeting his grandfather. After a heated debate of whether the group should explore or just continue the mission, the group is able to find what is happening to Pando.

The group learns that Pando is an illness that is destroying Avalonia, a creature that everyone has been living on. The other members of the group reject this idea and try to stop the three from ending Pando. However, the group must come together to defeat the Pando energy source. After successfully defeating Pando, Avalonia becomes reliant on the wind as their new form of energy. The movie’s success has wanting to know when they can stream Strange World on Disney Plus.

When can fans start to stream Strange World on Disney Plus?

While the film was first released in November 2022, based on what Disney has done in the past, they will let the movie finish its run in theaters and then add it to their streaming library. This timeline puts the addition of the movie at some point within the first three months of 2023.

The fact that the movie has done so well with critics, as it has a 74% currently on the movie critic site Rotten Tomatoes, makes it surprising that it has not done as well as originally thought in theaters. However, this is just the beginning as the movie will still have a few months to make up for what it needs. Since the holidays are right here, more families will be going to theaters together, and this is the perfect family-friendly movie.