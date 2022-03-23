When will we finally get a trailer for ‘Avatar 2?’

There seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel, friends. That’s right, this December we will finally come home to Pandora. After 13 long years, the return of James Cameron’s sci-fi masterpiece, Avatar, has finally become a reality.

Yet, crafting a sequel to the highest-grossing film of all time has been no easy feat, and with Avatar 2 being over a decade in the making, there’s a ridiculous amount of hype to live up to.

For years, all that’s been shared about the upcoming film has been vague character references and overarching plot points, keeping fans relatively in the dark. But with a December 16 release date, people are getting restless.

While we’ve waited; fans have grown up, moved on, started families, and now an entire generation of kids weren’t even alive when the first Avatar came out. Feel old yet? The worst part is there hasn’t even been a trailer to prove waiting has not been in vain, but it looks like that may change very soon.

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releasing on May 6 of this year, it’s been rumored (by The Direct) that the film will be accompanied by an initial trailer for Avatar 2. That makes sense too, considering that Disney owns both the Marvel and Avatar franchises.

Still, take the trailer speculation with a grain of salt. Nothing has been confirmed by the powers that be, this far at least. But we can dream, right?

The harsh reality is that if the marketing team wants to build significant hype for the follow-up Avatar film, they have to start now. The world has undeniably changed since the first installment, and with the widespread acceptance of streaming, getting fans to come back to the movies has redefined what it means to be a blockbuster in 2022.

It all doesn’t stop with Avatar 2 either, with five total movies in the works, James Cameron has some proverbial wood to chop. Here’s the director discussing all things Avatar below.

Cameron is no stranger to ambition, and to that end it seems the wait time for these movies can be respected, if not understood. After all, he had to literally create some of the technology it would take to bring these new stories to life. Proving yet again that James Cameron is a one-of-a-kind filmmaker.

All that we can do is hope Eywa has heard our prayers, and comes to the rescue with a trailer as soon as she can. If she was able to help Jake and Neytiri, a trailer should be able to be conjured up easily.