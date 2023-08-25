Where can I watch ‘Bottoms?’

Here's how you can get in on the action.

If the rule of Fight Club is not to talk about Fight Club, then the high school students of Bottoms are breaking all the rules.

Starring The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri and Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Rachel Sennott as high school seniors Josie and PJ, Bottoms is a return to form for classic ‘80s sex comedy films but with a bloody, mockingly feminist LGBTQ+ twist.

Directed by Shiva Baby’s Emma Seligman, Bottoms is a brutal, violent, horny comedy about two high school students who create a fight club in order to stand up against the douchey football jerks who “pick on the weak and defenseless” girls in school. In reality, though, Josie and PJ are just trying to hook up with some cheerleaders.

Rocking a hilariously eclectic ensemble cast that includes Red, White & Royal Blue’s Nicholas Galitzine as standout football jock Jeff, Bottoms is the comedy event of the summer. The only question now is how you can watch it.

How can I watch Bottoms? Is it on streaming?

Bottoms is not on streaming yet, no. It premiered in theaters on August 25 and is available to watch exclusively in theaters for at least the first 45 days post-release.

Your best bet for watching the R-rated comedy at the moment is through your local movie theater. You can purchase tickets through AMC theaters, Regal Cinemas, Fandango, Atom Tickets, and Cinemark in the U.S., as well as Cineplex in Canada.

Bottoms will likely be available to rent or buy through digital platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon, Vudu, and YouTube around the second week of October (around 45 days post-theatrical debut). As for when it’ll be available on streaming via subscriptions, that’ll likely be a bit longer.

When will Bottoms be available on streaming?

In the age of streaming — or at least in this post-pandemic era — movies have returned to a more structured format in terms of when to expect them on streaming platforms such as Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, Max, Peacock, Paramount Plus, Hulu, and more.

There’s no word yet on where Bottoms will stream after it completes its theatrical run. The movie will be available to rent or buy through the aforementioned streaming platforms (Apple TV, Amazon, Vudu, YouTube, and Google Play), but on which streaming service it’ll permanently call home we don’t know yet.

It’s unlikely the movie will land on Max as those are reserved for Warner Bros. movies. Peacock is reserved for NBC Universal, Disney for most 20th Century Fox and Disney movies, obviously, and Paramount Plus for movies made through Paramount Pictures. The most likely home for Bottoms will be Hulu, Netflix, or Prime Video, if at all.

In the meantime, your best bet for watching the teen sex comedy is in theaters. Then, afterward, you can rent or buy it on the aforementioned digital platforms or own a physical Blu-ray and 4K UHD copy. We will keep you posted if or when it finds a home on a subscription streaming platform.