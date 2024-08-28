Where can I watch David Fincher’s Shakespearean classic ‘The Social Network’ on streaming?

Let’s set the scene. The year is 2010. Industry professionals David Fincher and Aaron Sorkin have joined creative forces to weave together a compelling narrative based on a true story. Nine Inch Nails musicians Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross develop a haunting score. The result: The Social Network. The drama about Mark Zuckerberg’s creation of Facebook fires on all cylinders, from dialogue, to editing, to casting. Oh yeah, Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield are in leading roles where they demonstrate dark complexity to their characters.

The Social Network is a modern classic that takes on themes of ambition and betrayal, all wrapped up in a real-life story about one of the richest people in America who just had to have it all. Even better — the film has only become more topical with age. The more troubles Zuckerberg encounters with data privacy the more obvious it is that The Social Network was a true villain origin story. Arguably one of Fincher’s best-produced films to date, viewers should not sleep on this gem wherever they can find it.

Where is The Social Network streaming?

The most accessible way to access this drama is through an HBO Max subscription. Currently, The Social Network is available to stream via the premium platform. The film is also available to rent or buy digitally on your preferred platform of choice. Viewers can experience the iconic lines and cutting soundtrack from the comfort of their own homes.

Almost a decade and a half following its release, The Social Network still stands the test of time. This isn’t just because of the partnership between Fincher and Sorkin which was a match made in feature film Nirvana, but the strength of its performances. Eisenberg pulls off the measured tone and dry humor of Mark, but the real performer of the film is Garfield as the co-creator of Facebook. Eduardo Saverin follows his best friend down to the deepest circle of hell of Dante’s Inferno only to realize too late what he has done. Mark trades his friendship with Eduardo for fame and fortune, making Garfield’s performance the center of the film. When Eduardo finally confronts Mark in the Facebook offices stating, “you better lawyer up,” it is a moment well earned.

Come awards season, The Social Network took home several accolades, but no Academy Awards for Garfield. An oversight to be sure, but his performance will always speak for itself. Viewers can watch this masterpiece on HBO Max or video on demand.

