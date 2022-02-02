The 70s produced a bunch of classic films, but one of the most beloved is the musical romcom Grease. Starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, this movie has become iconic and become a regular rewatch for longtime fans.

If you’ve never seen Grease or are simply looking to relive the movie once again — thanks to the power of streaming — it’s easier than ever. Whether you’re looking to stream Grease or own it digitally, you have options.

Here is everything you need to know about where you can find Grease digitally right now.

Where Can I Watch Grease?

Unfortunately, right now there are no options for streaming Grease for free with any subscription services like Netflix or Hulu, at the moment.

However, if you’re looking to rent or buy Grease digitally, you have a plethora of options. The best places to check out include Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play, and AppleTV. On all of these services and more, such as Microsoft Video, you can rent or own Grease for a small price.

These are all the ways you can watch Grease from the comfort of your home right now. However, they are all subject to change in the future.