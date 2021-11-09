In 2019, A24 made another addition to its roster of hit horror movies that also happened to be one of the most unsettling films of the past decade: Midsommar.

The film managed to evoke a sense of unease perfectly alongside its striking, violent, and sometimes stunning visuals. Midsommar also boasts some stellar performances from its cast including those of Florence Pugh, Will Poulter, and Jack Reynor.

Whether you’re a true horror fan, someone looking for a scare, or just in the mood for a movie unlike others you’ve seen, Midsommar is a much-watch. Fortunately, with the assistance of streaming, you can check out this gem from the comfort of your own home.

Where can I watch Midsommar?

Right now, you can stream Midsommar for free on Amazon Prime if you’re currently a member. If not, you can sign up for the streaming service for the price of $8.99 per month.

This is the best place to watch Midsommar at the moment, but in some regions the film may not be available. If that’s the case, you can purchase or rent Midsommar on Apple TV, Prime Video, or other VOD services. This will cost a further fee, however.

Alternatively, if you don’t have access to Midsommar on Prime in your region, then you can enlist the help of a VPN to gain access to the US or another region where the movie is currently showing on the streaming service.

Like all films, the streaming rights for this horror hit could change and this article will be updated to reflect that should it occur.