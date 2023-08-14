Where can I watch ‘The Blind Side?’

It’s been more than a decade since 2009’s The Blind Side first arrived in theaters, but controversy continues to weigh the film down.

Much of that controversy has to do with the real-life people behind Sandra Bullock and Quinton Aaron’s heartwarming performances, and fresh drama is once again hauling the film into the spotlight. It’s been a good few years since many people set aside time for Bullock’s award-winning performance in the film, but with fresh contention taking over the web, viewers are eyeing the flick for a rewatch.

The Blind Side tells the story of eventual NFL star Michael Oher – who lived in poverty through his youth until the charitable Tuohy family took him in and helped him realize his dream. The story was briefly considered a heartwarming hit, until the truth behind its buttered-up story was revealed.

According to Oher himself, much of the story contained in The Blind Side was fabricated. In reality, the Tuohy family never properly adopted him, and instead tricked him into signing a conservatorship that allowed them to profit off of his success. He never saw a cent of that Blind Side money, despite being the core of its story, and only learned in 2023 that he was never a legal part of the Tuohy family. Rather than sign adoption papers, the Tuohys went the conservatorship route, and as a result gained a huge amount of money off Oher’s efforts.

That’s a sharp left turn from the story told in The Blind Side, and former fans of the flick are baffled. We thought we were watching a touching story unfold, not the basis for a decades-long lie.

Where to stream The Blind Side

The Blind Side originally debuted to widespread acclaim, with particular praise falling on Bullock’s performance and the captivating story behind the award-winning film. A story of charity and compassion that, according to the man behind its primary subject, was crafted on a lie.

In light of the hugely damaging truth behind the Tuohy family’s supposed charity, people are rushing to The Blind Side to witness everything the film gets wrong. Streaming options for the 2009 flick are limited, but fans with their hearts set on a rewatch can rent or purchase it from a number of digital retailers.

Unless — of course — they have a subscription to Hulu’s live TV package. Those lucky few have access to the film free of cost, but the rest of us have no option but rental or outright ownership. Renting options for the release typically land at right around $4 per rental, but Prime Video is currently slashing its prices. Interested viewers can currently rent the flick for free from there, or purchase it for the similarly reduced price of $3.99. Those of us who wait, or rely on alternate services like Vudu, will have to shell out the $4 for a rental or a full $15 to purchase.