Where Can You Watch The First Two Jurassic Worlds?

Few film franchises are more iconic than Jurassic Park. Ever Since the first film landed in 1993, viewers have been mesmerized by the dinosaur franchise, and it has spawned numerous sequels. The newest of these sequels is the big-budget Jurassic World reboot trilogy.

The first two films of this trilogy, 2015’s Jurassic World and 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, have already delighted fans old and new alike. The final movie in this trilogy, Jurassic World: Dominion, is scheduled to release in 2022, making this the perfect time to catch up with the franchise.

What Is The Plot Of Jurassic World?

Directed by Colin Trevorrow and written by Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Derek Connolly, Jurassic World sees the dinosaur amusement park idea resurrected on Isla Nublar.

The film follows two kids called Zach (Nick Robinson) and Gray Mitchell (Ty Simpkins). They visit the park because their workaholic aunt, Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), is the operations manager for Jurassic World. However, despite Claire’s best efforts, the kids escape and explore the park alone. At the same time, a genetically engineered dinosaur called the Indominus rex escapes from captivity and goes on a rampage. This forces the Mitchells, Claire, and raptor trainer Owen to work together and escape the island.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom picks up where the first left off, with J. A. Bayona in the director’s chair and Derek Connolly Colin and Trevorrow supplying the script. The dinosaurs are roaming the now desolate and abandoned park. However, when Isla Nublar’s volcano starts to erupt, people debate if the wild creatures should be saved or if they should be allowed to go extinct once more.

This ethical dilemma quickly leads to something more sinister, forcing Claire Dearing and Owen to once more form an uneasy alliance. But they quickly learn they’re involved in something much bigger than it first appears.

Where Can You Watch Jurassic World?

Streaming Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is challenging right now as you have limited choices. The films are not available on any of the leading streaming services.

Both Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom are available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime. A digital rental costs $3.99, while a digital purchase retails for $14.99.

This pattern is repeated across most of the major VOD platforms. The film is available for rent on YouTube, Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Vudu, Redbox, and AMC on Demand for around four to five dollars. Most of these platforms also offer the film for purchase for eleven to fifteen dollars.