Where is Poor Things streaming?

Yorgos Lanthimos’ 2023 film, Poor Things is one of the most controversial films of the award season. But controversy is what gets movie-goers in their seats.

Emma Stone won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as the peculiar Bella Baxter, something of a cross between Frankenstein’s monster and Eliza Doolittle. The film has received criticism for its graphic sex scenes involving a woman who doesn’t have a fully developed brain. Stone produced as well as acted in the film, and for whatever it’s worth, Lanthimos is known for his provocative films.

He previously teamed up with Stone for the sexually explicit film, The Favourite, and has helmed other outrageous endeavors such as The Lobster and Dogtooth. At its core, Poor Things is about a woman becoming a fully realized person after an emotional journey, and isn’t that what cinema is all about? Fans can experience this for themselves after the film becomes available on streaming.

Where can you stream Poor Things?

Photo via Searchlight Pictures

Some of the most widely anticipated films of this year’s Oscar race are harder to find than you might think. But so is the downside of streaming culture. Oppenheimer is only available to those with a Peacock subscription because it’s under the Universal umbrella. Winner of Best Original Screenplay, Anatomy of a Fall, isn’t available at all, despite its nominations.

Surprisingly enough, Poor Things is available on a couple of different platforms. The film has the benefit of being distributed by Searchlight Pictures, which means it is available on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK. This is probably where parents – particularly those with a Disney subscription – should tread lightly. Disney’s supremacy over streaming content doesn’t always make the most sense. Though on the surface Poor Things may appear whimsical with its vibrant color palette and inventive costumes, don’t let that fool you.

There are no less than five sex scenes in the film and a combination of other disturbing events. But if you have mentally prepared yourself for a movie of extreme content, watch with your best judgment on Hulu or Disney Plus.