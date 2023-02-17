Where is Sylvie in the ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ post credits scene?

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania heralds in 2023 for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its Phase Five storytelling, with the Multiverse Saga well and truly upon us now. Behold Kang the Conqueror, the destroyer of timelines.

Given the character’s introduction originally came in the Disney Plus series Loki — albeit under a different guise known as He-Who-Remains, the finale of Loki is meant to bleed into what we see in Ant-Man and the Wasp, so many are wondering one simple question after that dramatic post-credits sequence in Quantumania: Where is Sylvie?

Image via Disney Plus

Where is Sylvie in the post-credits sequence for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

In the second post-credits sequence for the Ant-Man threequel, we see the return of both Mobius and Loki following their topsy-turvy twist at the end of the first season. The duo are somewhere around the turn of the 19th century, attending a presentation from one of Kang’s many variants — this one in particular being Victor Timely.

There doesn’t appear to be any sign of Sylvie in this scene, following her disappearance during the climax of season one. Her location is very much up in the air still, and it’s likely that her arc will revolve around avoiding Loki and the absolute mess she’s put the multiverse in with her actions.

Sophia Di Martino is confirmed to be back for the second season of Loki, which is expected to hit Disney Plus sometime in mid-2023. No trailers have been released yet, and the Ant-Man post-credits sequence is our first glimpse so far at the second season.