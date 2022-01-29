Where is the cast of ‘The Hunger Games’ now?

After the first Hunger Games movie premiered in 2012, things moved quickly in the right direction for Jennifer Lawrence and her acting career. However, she wasn’t the only star of the franchise to continue landing major roles after starring in Hunger Games. Alongside Lawrence, there is also Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, and a few other interesting celebrities to take into account. These Hunger Games actors made the franchise enticing and memorable. Here is everything you need to know about the cast of the Hunger Games, including a lot of their most interesting life updates.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence played the coveted leading role of Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games. In 2015, she was the world’s highest-paid actress, which is beyond impressive considering all of the other actresses in the Hollywood industry she was up against. In 2016, her movies grossed over $6 billion worldwide. In 2013, she landed on Times 100 Most Influential People in the World list, and from 2013 to 2016 she landed on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list. As of now, Lawrence is still doing extremely well. She married her husband, Cooke Maroney, and they are currently expecting their first-born child. Lately, the couple has been house-hunting for a new place to live in New York City. It has become fairly common for celebrities to reside in Los Angeles or New York. Lawrence’s most recent project is a disaster comedy movie called Don’t Look Up opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, available to stream on Netflix.

Liam Hemsworth

In The Hunger Games, Liam Hemsworth plays Gale Hawthorne, one of Katniss Everdeen‘s love interests. The love triangle was messy, to say the least. A lot of fans were rooting for Hemsworth’s character to come out on top. Anyone who has seen the movie knows that Lawrence’s Everdeen doesn’t end up picking him. One of the biggest talking points regarding Hemsworth in his personal life was his marriage and divorce with Miley Cyrus. After being together for nearly 10 years on and off, they officially called it quits. Since then, Hemsworth been rumored to have brief relationships with Nina Dobrev, Eiza Gonzalez, and a handful of other young women. His current girlfriend is named Gabriella Brooks. For those who are unfamiliar with Brooks, she is an English actress mostly known for her work in live theater. Hemsworth‘s most recent project is a series called The Most Dangerous Game which premiered in 2020.

Josh Hutcherson

Josh Hutcherson played the role of Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games franchise and it was always easy to root for his character because he took care of Katniss Everdeen. Hutcherson’s most recent role was in an action movie called Die in a Gun Fight alongside Alexandra Daddario, Kaya Scodelario, and Justin Chatwin. Prior to that, Hutcherson also starred in a 2019 movie called Burn. The thriller revolves around a gas station employee being held at gunpoint by a desperate thief who is in dire need of some quick cash. In terms of his love life, Hutcherson has been dating the same woman since 2013. Her name is Claudia Traisac, a Spanish actress starring in several TV shows and musicals.

Woody Harrelson

Woody Harrelson is another pivotal actor to be part of The Hunger Games franchise. Along with acting, Harrelson is a known playwright and has received a long list of accolades and awards over the course of his career. Some of those include a Primetime Emmy and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. Harrelson has also been nominated for a Golden Globe and three Academy Awards. His most recent projects after The Hunger Games include Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage in 2018 and 2021, respectively. He also starred in the 2019 apocalyptic movie Zombieland: Double Tap. Harrelson has been married to his wife Laura Louis since 2008 and to this day, the couple are still married.

Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks portrayed something of an anti-hero in The Hunger Games franchise. Along with being an actress, Banks is also a director and producer with an impressive portfolio to prove it. Her most recent movie is the 2019 reboot of Charlie’s Angels starring Kristen Stewart. Her most recent TV series roles were Press Your Luck from 2019, Miss America from 2020, and a few episodes of Modern Family where she played the recurring character of Sal, one of Mitch and Cam’s friends. In her love life, Banks is married to Max Handelman, and they have been together since 2003.

Willow Shields

Willow Shields played none other than Primrose Everdeen, Katniss’s little sister whom she saved from participation in the Hunger Games after she volunteered as tribute. After finishing up her work in The Hunger Games franchise, Shields landed a role in a drama called Spinning Out about figure skating Olympians in the process of training for the biggest day of their lives. The show tackles subjects like fragile mental health and teenage love. Shields currently has 920,000 followers on Instagram where she labels herself an actress, artist, and bookworm. According to her Instagram, she seems to be in a relationship with @henelks.

Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg played the unforgettable character of Rue in The Hunger Games movie franchise, and since then she has been doing extremely well for herself. Some of her more recent projects include Everything Everything, The Hate U Give, The Darkest Minds, Where Hands Touch, and Dear Evan Hansen. Additionally, Stenberg has starred in the Netflix drama series The Eddy which premiered in 2020. The Eddy is about a New York City jazz pianist struggling to keep his family safe from the dangerous criminals he is entangled with. In her personal life, Stenberg is currently single. She has opened up in the past about being bisexual, pansexual, and gay.