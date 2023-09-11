One of the most haunting aspects eerily showcased in James Wan’s The Conjuring pertains to the unforgettable farmhouse which serves as the primary location for the pulse-pounding feature. As Wan engages thrill-seeking viewers with the film’s intense narrative, horror fanatics begin to learn that a particular demonic spirit has cursed the surrounding land of the specific farmhouse that houses the Perron family. From doors mysteriously slamming to the smell of rotten meat breezing through the house, it’s clear from the beginning that something sinister is happening inside the home.

Even a decade after The Conjuring was initially released in theaters, franchise die-hards have remained wholly interested in learning further information about the haunted farmhouse. This interest undoubtedly skyrocketed after the house apparently sold for $1.5 million last year, although it’s hard to put a price tag on the chaos of the paranormal.

Where is The Conjuring house?

Image via Warner Bros.

Much like the premise in the horror movie reveals, the aforementioned farmhouse is located in Rhode Island — which is just a few hours’ drive away from the Warrens’ primary setting in Connecticut. The documented paranormal happenings initially happened during the ‘70s, when the Perron family was notoriously haunted and tormented for an entire decade until the clan moved out in 1980.

The paranormal case eventually reached headlines and received public attention once the Warrens were called in to investigate, but were soon asked to leave due to the paranormal threats and spirit intensity increasing. But despite the Warrens leaving in the real-life story, the pair stayed in the film version to save the family from a sinister demonic spirit known as Bathsheba.

Even years later, the house is offered as an experience for paranormal “camping” and investigating, with customers, tourists, and visitors alike given the chance to stay a night (or a few) in the infamous haunted house. That being said, the recommended duration for staying is only 1-2 hours, and the reason for that should be incredibly obvious.