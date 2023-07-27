Where to stream Sinéad O’Connor’s documentary, ‘Nothing Compares’

Sinéad O’Connor was one of the most prominent Irish musicians we’ve seen, with a career of over three decades to back her up. Her talent, personality, and political activism conquered the hearts of many, making her an influential figure in Ireland. Sadly, after years of struggling with her physical and mental health, dealing with grief, and having been hospitalized, O’Connor recently passed away.

Even when a person’s life reaches the end, though, their legacy lives on. This is the case with O’Connor, of course, whose art remains and now serves as a way for people to remember her by. While music can certainly provide us with insights into its creator’s mind and life, it’s not always enough, and fans are left needing something more.

Thankfully, those who wish to know a little bit more about the artist can do so by watching her 2022 documentary film, Nothing Compares. Directed by Kathryn Ferguson, it dives into O’Connor’s rise to stardom, especially focusing on the years between 1987 and 1993.

How to watch Nothing Compares on streaming

There are numerous ways to watch Sinéad O’Connor’s documentary on streaming in the U.S. Some of the options are to stream it on Paramount Plus, on Hulu, or on Prime Video, but that’s only for those who have Showtime added to their plan. If that’s not the case for you, and you have no desire to change it anytime soon, you can also stream Nothing Compares on DIRECTV and FuboTV.

Whether or not you’re a fan of O’Connor’s music, you’d do well not to miss out on Nothing Compares‘ engaging exploration of life in the public eye.