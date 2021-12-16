Where to stream ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and ‘Far From Home’

Spider-Man has come a long way since his first foray on the silver screen and the upcoming release of No Way Home is set to be the biggest adventure for the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man yet.

Before you head out to theaters to catch the new adventure, why not refresh your memory with what took place in the build-up during Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home? These two MCU films lay a lot of groundwork that will become important in the new movie, so a rewatch is recommended.

Fortunately, thanks to the power of the internet, you can stream these films right from the comfort of your home.

Where can I watch Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home?

Right now, neither Spider-Man: Homecoming or Spider-Man: Far From Home are available to stream in the United States; however, there are still a few ways to watch these films from the comfort of your own home.

You can still rent or buy the two MCU Spider-Man flicks from on-demand services like Prime Video, iTunes, VUDU, and more. You can also can check them out by enlisting the help of a VPN. With a VPN, you can change your region to different places around the world, unlocking new content for streaming services like Netflix. You may want to try a variety of different regions to find Far From Home, but Homecoming can be streamed from Australian Netflix.

The final oft-forgotten option is seeing if your local library has copies of the DVDs in stock. The latter can’t entirely be done from home, as you’d have to physically go to the library to pick up the DVDs, but at least it’s free!

These are all your options for now. In the future, it’s very likely that both of these Spider-Man movies will be bought back to streaming in the U.S., so keep your eyes peeled for when that might take place.