Where to watch all the 2024 Oscars Best Picture nominees

The 2024 Oscar nominations have finally arrived. As many predicted, the 96th Annual Academy Awards will see the final bout of “Barbenheimer”, with Barbie and Oppenheimer ringing in their final round with a swathe of battles across multiple categories.

But the much-coveted Best Picture category is anyone’s game this year. All ten films are worth watching, though some of them are considerably easier to track down at home than others. So, if you want to see what all the fuss is about, here’s how to watch all 10 nominees.

American Fiction

American Fiction hit domestic theaters a month ago on Dec. 15, 2023 and is currently seeing a staggered release across international markets. Sadly this means that right now it’s both unavailable to stream and relatively difficult to find in theaters. That said, American Fiction is an MGM release and as Amazon bought the company, we suspect it’ll arrive on Amazon Prime Video sooner rather than later, and certainly before the March ceremony.

Anatomy of a Fall

Anatomy of a Fall had a limited theatrical release in Oct. 2023 and is now available to purchase online from the usual places. You can purchase or rent a digital copy of the movie from Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, the Microsoft Store and Vudu.

If you can wait, it’ll likely become available on Amazon Prime Video as part of its subscription package fairly soon as it’s a Lionsgate release.

Barbie

After cleaning up at the box office Barbie has made a similarly successful leap to home viewing. Greta Gerwig’s monster hit is available to rent or purchase from all the usual places, though is also included in the MAX streaming library for all subscribers.

The Holdovers

After performing above expectations at the Golden Gloves, The Holdovers is fast becoming an Oscar contender. You can purchase it at the usual places, but the movie is available to stream as part of the Peacock streaming library.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese’s violent epic may finally nab him the Best Director gong that’s eluded him for decades. You can purchase this movie at Amazon Prime Video and so on, but it’s available to stream as part of Apple TV Plus in its subscription package.

Maestro

Let’s keep this short and sweet. After a limited theatrical release, Maestro became available for no extra cost to all Netflix subscribers on Dec. 20. Check it out there.

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan has been a big proponent of physical media, so pushed Oppenheimer‘s DVD and Blu-ray release back in Nov. 2023. However, the movie is now available to digitally rent or purchase, and will be available to stream domestically as part of the Peacock streaming library from Feb. 16. 2024.

Past Lives

A24’s critically acclaimed indie drama very much deserves its nomination, and can be rented or bought at the typical places. If can wait just a little longer and have a Paramount Plus subscription you’re in luck though, as it’s going to be added to the “Showtime tier” for streaming on Feb. 2, 2024.

Poor Things

Possibly the most bonkers movie of the line-up, Yorgos Lanthimos’ wild ride is still in theaters and is currently unavailable to rent, purchase or stream. We suspect that will change soon and it’ll debut on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV Plus for purchase in the next few weeks. There’s no date for its addition to any streaming library, but as a Searchlight Pictures movie we’d expect it to debut on Hulu.

The Zone of Interest

Jonathan Glazer’s sobering and fascinating Holocaust drama isn’t going to be for everyone, but is a monumental feat of filmmaking. The Zone of Interest is still in theaters and cannot be streamed on any platform. However, we’d expect it to arrive as part of the MAX streaming library before the ceremony.