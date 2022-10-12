Where to watch and stream ‘Halloween Ends’

The finale to a franchise more than 40 years in the making is headed to theaters, giving fans of the Halloween franchise one last chance to say goodbye to Laurie Strode.

Halloween Ends likely won’t be the last Halloween flick, but it is confirmed as the final appearance from Jaime Lee Curtis, who’s portrayed Laurie Strode over seven films and 44 years. She’s ringing in the finale with a bang, after playing the ultimate final girl over the course of her career. She’s taken Laurie from teenaged babysitter to badass grandmother, and fans of the franchise are already mourning her departure. Halloween Ends officially releases to theaters on Oct. 14, with a paired streaming debut on the same day. Here’s where you can enjoy the spooky season staple.

Where to watch Halloween Ends

While the film is in theaters, fans of the Halloween franchise can enjoy Halloween Ends at most local theaters. It’s slated for a full theatrical run starting on Oct. 14 and likely lasting far past the holiday the franchise is named after.

Halloween Ends takes place four years after the events of Halloween Kills, and follows Laurie and her granddaughter, Allyson, as they work to move past their last run-in with Michael Myers. Laurie’s quest for peace, after a lifetime of living in fear of Michael, is interrupted when a young man is accused of murder, forcing Laurie to finally end a horror story that’s dominated her entire life.

Where to stream the Halloween franchise

If you prefer a couch-bound horror experience, you’re in luck. Halloween Ends is slated to release on streaming in tandem with its theatrical release, allowing homebody horror fans to enjoy Laurie’s finale from the comfort of their living rooms. Starting on Oct. 14, streamers with access to Peacock can stream Halloween Ends and experience the end to Laurie’s journey for themselves.

Viewers looking to enjoy the rest of the Halloween franchise will need access to a litany of streaming services, or each of the films can be rented from sites like Amazon Prime or Vudu.

The first Halloween movie is available with a subscription to Shudder, but don’t believe Paramount Plus or Peacock’s claims that they provide access. As of this article’s writing, they do not. Halloween II can be streamed on Peacock, alongside Halloween Ends, but no other films in the franchise appear to be streamable on the platform.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch doesn’t appear to be available from any subscription services, but can be rented. A free trial of Shudder should give viewers access to the fourth and fifth installments of Halloween, along with the first, and Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers is available on Pluto TV and Philo. Several of the other Halloween flicks are also available from these lesser-known streamers, including Halloween: Resurrection.

The mid-2000s Halloween films aren’t available from major streamers, but remain rentable from the usual sites, along with the 2018 remake. Halloween Kills is available with a subscription to HBO Max, and as noted above the latest entry in the franchise will be streamable on Peacock starting on Oct. 14.