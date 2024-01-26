Where to watch every movie Margot Robbie has received an Oscar nomination for

Margot Robbie is arguably the biggest star to emerge in Hollywood over the past ten years. Since her big-screen debut in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street in 2013, the Australian actress has become globally recognized and adored by moviegoers – and for good reason, too.

Robbie’s roles in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), Damien Chazelle’s Babylon (2022), and Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City (2023) have shown she is in demand with the most acclaimed filmmakers in the business. Margot’s roles in blockbusters, such as Harley Quinn in the DC Universe and most recently, as the titular role in Barbie (2023), show that she is a classic movie star, attracting audiences across various styles and genres with her wide range.

During seemingly endless online discourse about Robbie’s recent snub for Best Actress at the 2024 Academy Awards, here’s a brief look at Margot’s Oscar nominations so far – and where you can watch them.

I, Tonya (2017)

I, Tonya, a black comedy based on a series of interviews surrounding disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding and her scandal surrounding competitor Nancy Kerrigan at the 1994 Winter Olympics, awarded Margot Robbie her first Academy Award nomination. The drama also marked Margot’s first film as a producer, still managing to pull off a Best Supporting Actress win for Allison Janney, who portrayed Tonya’s mother.

The sports biopic is available on Max (formerly HBO Max), including through the Max add-on via Amazon Prime, as well as DirecTV. I, Tonya can be rented on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Google Play, YouTube, Microsoft Store, FlixFling, and Spectrum. For permanent purchase, I, Tonya is available on Amazon Prime Video, AMC on Demand, Apple TV+, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, and Microsoft Store.

Bombshell (2019)

Bombshell, a drama surrounding a real-life sexual misconduct scandal at Fox News, received mixed reviews from critics, but Margot Robbie’s performance received critical acclaim. Robbie received the Best Supporting Actress nomination at the 2020 Academy Awards for nailing the complexities of the character.

Bombshell is available to stream on DirecTV, as well as Peacock and Peacock Premium. The movie is also available for rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, and Microsoft Store. Purchase options are available on all of the above, as well as AMC On Demand.

Barbie (2023)

There’s a reason that Best Picture Oscars are awarded to producers – pitching, financing, and assembling directors, actors, and writers is no small feat. While Margot Robbie narrowly missed out on a Best Actress nod for the titular role of Barbie, the actress-turned-producer deserves serious props for making the film the phenomenon that it became.

Max (formerly HBO Max) holds the exclusive streaming rights for Barbie, but Amazon Prime Video customers can stream the blockbuster when they subscribe to Max as an add-on – and may be entitled to a free trial. The movie is also still playing in many theater chains, even into 2024, depending on location availability.

Barbie is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Google Play, Youtube, Microsoft Store, Vudu, and Spectrum – and can be purchased on all mentioned platforms, except for Spectrum, which does not typically allow outright purchases.