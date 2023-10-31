Where to watch Hilary Duff’s ‘Casper Meets Wendy’

One of the most nostalgic and magical pieces of Halloween film magic we’ve ever been given comes in the form of a film often forgotten, a movie that swept us off of our feet and doesn’t quite get the love that it deserves. Casper Meets Wendy is iconic, as far as we’re concerned.

When a ghost and a witch form an unlikely friendship, it seems that the world is hell-bent on keeping them apart, both the natural and the supernatural, but they understand each other in a way no one else does. As Wendy, played by the ever-impressive Hilary Duff, explains, “Then you come along, and I finally feel like I’m somebody… But I’m supposed to hate you. It doesn’t make any sense. But we still are friends, right?”

The truth is, they do form a bond, and it’s more complicated than any one word could describe, but the bond they share ends up saving both of them in their own ways and bringing together two families that would have lived the rest of forever in fear and loathing if left up to their own devices. It’s more than just a fun, spooky season movie; it is a film that can actually remind adults as it teaches children that there’s always more to a person (or a ghost or witch) than meets the eye.

If you’re holding onto the notion that spooky season lasts all year, you can stream Casper Meets Wendy anytime, but for those who want to fit it into their schedules today and are dying to find out how, we’ve got you covered.

Where can you watch Casper Meets Wendy?

Lucky for you, we’ve done some ghostly research of our own and discovered that you can watch Casper Meets Wendy on Prime Video! That’s right, and we know you’ve already got all of your Amazon subscriptions, so there’s nothing stopping you from streaming this little piece of magic before spooky season lets out its last hurrah.

If you can’t watch it there, there’s also a YouTube channel that has the film in full, and trust us — this is one worth hooking up to your TV to stream. Call it nostalgia, call it Halloween magic; whatever it is, Casper Meets Wendy never goes out of style.