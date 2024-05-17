Where to watch ‘It Ends With Us’

Movies based on books are, almost without fail, among the best cinematic creations to land on the big screen. Colleen Hoover fans are very much hoping the trend maintains with the release of It Ends With Us, an incoming film based around the author’s award-winning book.

A heart-wrenching story about the cycle of abuse, much of the impact in It Ends With Us is born of the truth laced into its every page. The story contained within Hoover’s gorgeous release is based on the relationship between the author’s real parents, and she’s long described the 2016 release as “the hardest book I’ve ever written.”

It may have been hard to write, but the result of those challenging hours is a beautifully emotional and honest look at a contentious relationship, and a decision to end to the cycle once and for all. Viewers are flocking to catch sight of the release for themselves, but anyone with an eye on streaming may have a wait on their hands.

Where will It Ends With Us be streaming?

The cinematic adaptation of It Ends With Us is set to release to theaters on Aug. 9, 2024, harkening in Fall with its emotional and deeply human story. Audience members set on enjoying the flick can catch it while it’s on the big screen, or wait for the flick to arrive on streaming, but if you plan to wait for its living room debut, it may take awhile.

It Ends With Us is distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, which is one of increasingly few distributors without a dedicated streaming service. That means that its releases often land on a range of separate services, from Prime Video and Hulu to Netflix or Apple TV Plus.

As of yet, there’s no news on which service will earn the privilege of streaming It Ends With Us. It could land on any of the streamers who frequently collaborate with Sony Pictures releases, but we won’t know until the Fall — or maybe even Winter — of 2024. Once the film’s been out a few months, it’ll start eyeing a streaming release, and we’ll update this article with more information.

