It Ends With Us
Image via Sony Pictures
Category:
Movies

Where to watch ‘It Ends With Us’

Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: May 17, 2024 01:18 pm

Movies based on books are, almost without fail, among the best cinematic creations to land on the big screen. Colleen Hoover fans are very much hoping the trend maintains with the release of It Ends With Us, an incoming film based around the author’s award-winning book.

Recommended Videos

A heart-wrenching story about the cycle of abuse, much of the impact in It Ends With Us is born of the truth laced into its every page. The story contained within Hoover’s gorgeous release is based on the relationship between the author’s real parents, and she’s long described the 2016 release as “the hardest book I’ve ever written.”

It may have been hard to write, but the result of those challenging hours is a beautifully emotional and honest look at a contentious relationship, and a decision to end to the cycle once and for all. Viewers are flocking to catch sight of the release for themselves, but anyone with an eye on streaming may have a wait on their hands.

Where will It Ends With Us be streaming?

The cinematic adaptation of It Ends With Us is set to release to theaters on Aug. 9, 2024, harkening in Fall with its emotional and deeply human story. Audience members set on enjoying the flick can catch it while it’s on the big screen, or wait for the flick to arrive on streaming, but if you plan to wait for its living room debut, it may take awhile.

It Ends With Us is distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, which is one of increasingly few distributors without a dedicated streaming service. That means that its releases often land on a range of separate services, from Prime Video and Hulu to Netflix or Apple TV Plus.

As of yet, there’s no news on which service will earn the privilege of streaming It Ends With Us. It could land on any of the streamers who frequently collaborate with Sony Pictures releases, but we won’t know until the Fall — or maybe even Winter — of 2024. Once the film’s been out a few months, it’ll start eyeing a streaming release, and we’ll update this article with more information.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ admits what we always feared as ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ may just have leaked its runtime
A shocked Spider-Man and Deadpool superimposed over a poster for Netflix's Daredevil
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
TV
TV
Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ admits what we always feared as ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ may just have leaked its runtime
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Dune: Prophecy’: Who is Valya Harkonnen?
Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen in Dune: Prophecy
Category: TV
TV
Movies
Movies
‘Dune: Prophecy’: Who is Valya Harkonnen?
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 17, 2024
Read Article ‘The Strangers: Chapter 1’ ending, explained: How does it set up a sequel?
Montage of Dollface, Scarecrow, and Pin Up Girl as seen in The Strangers Chapter 1
Category: Movies
Movies
‘The Strangers: Chapter 1’ ending, explained: How does it set up a sequel?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 17, 2024
Read Article Chris Pratt’s body double for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Jurassic World’ dead at 47
Tony McFarr and Chris Pratt
Category: News
News
Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Chris Pratt’s body double for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Jurassic World’ dead at 47
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 16, 2024
Read Article Review: ‘The Strangers: Chapter 1’ slashes its own success by forgetting to be strange
The Strangers Chapter One
Category: Movies
Movies
Reviews
Reviews
Review: ‘The Strangers: Chapter 1’ slashes its own success by forgetting to be strange
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 16, 2024
2 stars
Related Content
Read Article Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ admits what we always feared as ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ may just have leaked its runtime
A shocked Spider-Man and Deadpool superimposed over a poster for Netflix's Daredevil
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
TV
TV
Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ admits what we always feared as ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ may just have leaked its runtime
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Dune: Prophecy’: Who is Valya Harkonnen?
Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen in Dune: Prophecy
Category: TV
TV
Movies
Movies
‘Dune: Prophecy’: Who is Valya Harkonnen?
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 17, 2024
Read Article ‘The Strangers: Chapter 1’ ending, explained: How does it set up a sequel?
Montage of Dollface, Scarecrow, and Pin Up Girl as seen in The Strangers Chapter 1
Category: Movies
Movies
‘The Strangers: Chapter 1’ ending, explained: How does it set up a sequel?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 17, 2024
Read Article Chris Pratt’s body double for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Jurassic World’ dead at 47
Tony McFarr and Chris Pratt
Category: News
News
Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Chris Pratt’s body double for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Jurassic World’ dead at 47
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 16, 2024
Read Article Review: ‘The Strangers: Chapter 1’ slashes its own success by forgetting to be strange
The Strangers Chapter One
Category: Movies
Movies
Reviews
Reviews
Review: ‘The Strangers: Chapter 1’ slashes its own success by forgetting to be strange
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 16, 2024
2 stars
Author
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.