Where to watch ‘Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie’

If you’re knowledgeable about children’s animation these days, you’ve probably heard of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir, otherwise known as Miraculous Ladybug. If you haven’t, you are probably wondering what Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie is, and why various entertainment websites (present company included) won’t shut up about it. Let’s break it down.

The computer-animated TV series originated in France, and is partially produced by French companies Zagotoon and Method Animation. However, the series actually premiered first in South Korea in 2015, then eventually grew more popular in various markets around the globe. The series focuses on Marinette and Adrien, a pair of Parisian superheroes who must keep their identities secret to protect themselves and their Miraculouses, which are basically magical jewels that give them powers.

Marinette and Adrien also have feelings for each other, sort of: Adrien loves Ladybug but not Marinette, while Marinette loves Adrien but not Cat Noir. To complicate matters further, their nemesis is none other than Hawk Moth, who is actually Adrien’s father. With so many avenues for drama, you can see how the show became a hit, running five seasons and two special movie-length episodes. As viewers continue to discover the series on Netflix and Disney Plus (depending on territory), the brand-new movie is being released in select theaters internationally.

Where can I watch the movie?

The film was released theatrically earlier this summer in the Netherlands and in French-speaking regions of Belgium, Switzerland, and Luxembourg. It later went to screens in other territories, including Italy, Germany, and the German- and Dutch-speaking regions of the aforementioned countries where it was already playing.

It will premiere in other markets this coming Friday, July 28, including parts of the United States and Latin America. However, a note to U.S. residents: Given its international origins, the movie won’t be getting a wide release. But that’s okay — the film will also launch July 28 on Netflix in regions with no theatrical release, per Collider.

The TV series has already launched various tie-ins across different countries, including comic books, novels, video games, and other merchandise. Netflix isn’t being bashful about the franchise’s immense popularity, even going as far as dubbing Miraculous as its own “MCU.”

So if you want to catch up with the story before the movie, you’d better start watching all 130 episodes, pronto.