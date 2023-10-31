From wicked spells cast over the Sanderson Sisters’ spooky cauldron to Thackery Binx doing whatever it takes to stop Winifred, Hocus Pocus is full of twists and turns at every corner — although the location where it was filmed seems to be one of the most intriguing aspects about the Disney project.

Released back in 1993, the fantasy extravaganza absolutely bombed at the box office while no-nonsense critics gave it a super-sized beating. Despite unfavorable reviews and critical bashing, the Halloween classic undisputedly became a cultural phenomenon and one of the most sought-after spooky movies which is enjoyed by millions of fans every Halloween season.

Of course, the intrigue has survived for decades thanks to the inclusion of witchy elements as Max Dennison, his sister Dani, and his crush Allison try to stop the Sanderson Sisters from taking over Salem after Max accidentally resurrects them. Aside from its most captivating themes, one question continues to swirl around the minds of folks all across the globe — and that’s to do with where the iconic movie was filmed.

Where was Hocus Pocus filmed?

Image via Disney Plus

As a way of celebrating, trios often dress in clothing like the witches as millions visit Salem each year to partake in various celebrations — which just so happens to be where parts of the unforgettable 1993 film were filmed. With the movie’s plot taking place in Salem, Massachusetts, it certainly added realism to the plot as it was filmed in that exact location during specific daytime scenes. Filming for Hocus Pocus began in October 1992 and wrapped in February 1993.

That being said, a large portion of scenes were shot on particular sound stages in Burbank, California. Alongside these sound stages, specific landmark locations around Salem were used for filming certain scenes such as Max and Dani’s house and the opening of the Halloween movie.