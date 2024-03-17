Where was ‘Irish Wish’ filmed?

With Irish Wish, Lindsay Lohan cements her triumphant return to the romantic comedy scene after spending a few years outside the spotlight. While the story is light and fun, Irish Wish also endeavors to grab your attention with the lavish landscapes of its setting.

Recommended Videos

Irish Wish is the second production born from a partnership between Lohan and Netflix, which previously resulted in the movie Falling for Christmas. For Irish Wish, Falling for Christmas’ director Janeen Damian returned to guide Lohan into a new romantic adventure filled with magic. That’s because the movie takes a cue from Freaky Friday and completely changes Lohan’s character Maddie’s life after a wish makes her take the place of her best friend, Emma (Elizabeth Tan), who’s about to get married in Ireland.

Maddie is secretly in love with Emma’s fiance, Paul Kennedy (Alexander Vlahos), which makes her wish initially seem like a dream come true. Of course, the movie explores the chaos from this cosmic intervention, using the Irish countryside as a gorgeous backdrop for Maddie’s self-discovery journey. But was Irish Wish entirely shot in Ireland? Or did Netflix film the romantic comedy elsewhere?

Was Irish Wish filmed in Ireland?

Irish Wish was indeed entirely shot in Ireland. To be faithful to the story’s setting, Netflix set shop in Saint Patrick’s birthplace. More importantly, most of the locations used by Netflix to film Irish Wish are open to visitation, so you can start planning your next Lindsay Lohan-themed trip.

For the wedding venue, the austere house of Paul’s family, Netflix used the Killruddery House in Wicklow. The mansion is owned by the Brabazon family, who have lived there since 1618. While the mansion is inhabited, the Brabazons offer house and garden tours for visitors, meaning you can recreate some of Irish Wish’s most memorable moments. In addition to the Killruddery House, the Powerscourt Estate, also in Wicklow, was used to shoot some specific driving scenes supposedly located in the fictional Kennedy’s mansion.

For the outdoor scenes of Irish Wish, Netflix used some key tourist attractions of Ireland, such as the Cliffs of Moher and the picturesque town of Westport. Other locations include The Clarence Hotel, the Wild Atlantic Way, the County of Mayo, the Hollywood Inn, the Ireland West Airport Knock, and Tutty’s Pub in Hollywood – the Ireland-based city of Hollywood.

Finally, the “wishing chair,” which sets the plot into motion, is located near Lough Tay, also known as the Guinness Lake. Unfortunately, Guinness Lake is private property and cannot be visited, so you’ll have to find a different magic spot to make your wishes come true.

Irish Wish is currently streaming on Netflix.