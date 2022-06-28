Where was ‘Star Wars’ filmed? 10 locations ‘Star Wars’ fans can visit

You might be shocked to find out that Star Wars was not actually filmed in a galaxy far, far away. Instead, to depict all of these different planets you see throughout the movie franchise, they decided to film all of it right here on planet Earth.

I also find it funny that Star Wars has planets that are only one thing. In other words, Hoth is completely an ice planet, Tatooine is entirely a desert planet, Dagobah is just one big swamp planet, Mustafar is a planet of volcanoes, and, well, you get the idea. The cool thing about it is that t’s all found right here on Earth anyway, making you realize that this is obviously the real reason why they didn’t film in another galaxy.

Even so, some of the places they filmed may not be worth visiting because they can be somewhat challenging to get to. Nonetheless, here’s a list of 10 different places that appear in Star Wars films.

Lake Como, Italy – Naboo

You can relive those awkward moments between Anakin Skywalker and Padme Amidala when they fell in love in Episode II: Attack of Clones. You’ll fall in love also, though not with Anakin or Padme but rather with the beautiful landscape of the Lombardy region of Northern Italy.

While there, you might find yourself dreaming that Anakin’s mom is in trouble but, unlike Anakin, I strongly recommend you stay here and do not depart to another planet. Besides, you’re not gonna really wanna leave anyway.

Death Valley, California – Tatooine (Jundland Wastes and the Dune Sea)

Filmed in this desolate area were multiple shots in the original Star Wars movie, mostly involvoing R2-D2 venturing out alone in the Dune Sea after separating from C-3PO.

It may not be the most exciting place, but you’ll be able to find the real locations.

If you walk around aimlessly then be aware of Jawas, they are said to steal your technology and sell them to the locals.

The Redwoods, California – Endor

A large part of the second half of Episode VI: Return of the Jedi takes place on Endor, which is a moon that’s basically one big forest. It was filmed entirely in the Redwoods of California.

In the forest exists some of the tallest trees on our planet, and maybe on Endor also. One tree, named the Hyperion, actually is the tallest tree on Earth, standing 380 feet tall. The name is so cool that I’m surprised it hasn’t been used as name of a ship or something in a Star Wars movie, especially considering the minor connection (though I doubt this specific tree can be seen in the film).

Guilin, Guangxi, China – Kashyyyk

Guilin is one the most naturally beautiful landscapes I’ve personally ever seen. I spent some time there but had no idea that the Star Wars planet of Kashyyyk was partly inspired by it. If I did, I would have been on the lookout for Wookies.

You’ll notice the limestone hills of Guilin find there way into the backdrop of the Kashyyyk during Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. I once climbed one of those hills, albeit a smaller one, and I can admit that being there made me think I was on another planet.

Similar hills appear in Phang Nga Bay in Thailand and, thanks to photography also filming there, they became a part of the Kashyyyk landscape as well.

Matmata, Tunisia – Tatooine

Most of the shots of Tatooine were filmed in Tunisia. If you ever visit the southern town of Matmata, you’ll come across the home of Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru. It’s still there and, just like before Star Wars filmed there, it’s still a hotel (Hotel Sidi Driss). You can easily imagine Luke Skywalker running around and giving his uncle a hard time.

Maldives – Scarif

The beautiful empire stronghold of Scarif was filmed in the Maldives. The area of Scarif appears during the final showdown in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and serve as a very unique backdrop for such a brutal battle between the rebels and the empire. That contrast somehow makes it more enjoyable and, if I were in that battle, I certainly would’ve perished while admiring my surroundings of the tropical islands.

Also, the stormtroopers stationed here should’ve been called the tropical-troopers, but that’s just my opinion.

Mount Etna, Sicily, Italy – Mustafar

The active volcano was filmed to use as a backdrop for the scenes on Mustafar in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. The crew that filmed there were able to also film flowing lava thanks to Etna having recently erupted.

Skellig Michael, Ireland – Luke’s home on Ahch-To

Initially seen at the very end of Episode VII: The Force Awakens, we get to see Skelling Michael throughout Episode VIII: Last Jedi. It’s the island that Luke Skywalker makes his home.

It wasn’t an easy place to film at as the crew had to be boated out there. The island is located just outside of the Iveragh Peninsula in southwest Ireland. Once there, they had to walk hundreds of steps to get to the top.

Not a whole lot of Star Wars locations are easily accessible but this one might be the least accessible unless you have an X-wing and airspace clearance.

Plaza de Espana in Seville, Spain – Naboo

Filmed here was the scene when Anakin Skywalker and Padme Amidala arrive on their retreat to Naboo in Episode II: Attack of the Clones. I always find it humorous that, in the movie, they are supposed to be laying low yet they walk freely without disguise in a large plaza, and Amidala is even wearing a headdress which would basically draw more attention to her and who she is.

That being stated, you probably won’t even notice them if you visit.

Wadi Rum, Jordan – Jedha & Pasaana

This “Valley of the Moon” was used in two Star Wars films. Initially, it depicted the desert moon of Jedha in Rogue One then later depicted the planet of Pasaana in Episode IX: Rise of Skywalker.

Jordan has become a place that many actors who filmed there express love for the experience and the area. The recent movie, Dune, was also filmed there as were many others, including the live action version of Aladdin in 2019.

Overall, Star Wars showcases some unique natural places of our planet and are some of the coolest places in the Milky Way Galaxy which someone right now in another galaxy is probably creating a movie franchise about.