Which Creepypasta story is the upcoming horror movie ‘Soviet Sleep Experiment’ based on?

As Bloody Disgusting reports, the first image for the upcoming movie adaptation of the ‘Russian Sleep Experiment’ Creepypasta has been revealed. Helmed by director Barry Andersson, the live-action horror was announced back in 2018, but nothing more ever came from it — that is until now. It was ScreenDaily who broke the news that Buffalo 8, the team behind The Fallout and BlacKkKlansman, had acquired the rights to bring the ‘Russian Sleep Experiment’ to the big screen.

According to the initial report, the cast will include Eva De Dominici, Rafal Zawierucha, Chris Kattan, Evgeny Krutov, Michael Villar, Charles Hubbell, and Paul Cram. Additionally, Jack Katzenberger, Sara Leeper, Crist Ballas, and Jamey Guy will be producing alongside Andersson himself.

The Creepypasta that inspired Soviet Sleep Experiment is called the ‘Russian Sleep Experiment,’ the origins of which are traced back as far as August 10, 2010, when an individual named OrangeSoda (real name unknown) uploaded the story to a website now known as the Creepypasta Wiki. It is widely revered as one of the best Creepypasta stories in circulation.

The story recounts an experiment conducted in Russia in the 1940s at a Soviet testing facility. Five prisoners who were deemed enemies of the state were sealed inside a gas chamber and exposed to a stimulant that would keep the subjects awake for 30 consecutive days. The prisoners were falsely promised their freedom in exchange for willing participation.

Gradually, the subjects begin acting abnormally; some of them would scream for hours on end, with one rupturing their vocal cords in the process. On the 15th day, once the chamber had fallen deathly quiet, the researchers decided to turn off the gas and open the chamber. However, the subjects protested, fearful that they might fall asleep. When looking inside, the researchers also discovered that several subjects had performed lethal and severe mutilation and disembowelment on themselves.

Once removed from the chamber, it would be discovered that the subjects had acquired unprecedented strength and resistance. It was also found to be true that if one of the subjects were to fall asleep, they would die. After a full-out massacre, several researchers were locked inside the chamber with the one surviving subject, resulting in all but one of their deaths.

There’s much more meat to the story, but that’s the short version of it, lest we spoil too much for any curious parties. As of yet, there is no confirmed release date for Buffalo 8’s movie adaptation, but we’ll certainly be keeping our eyes peeled. Not for 15 days straight, mind you.