Obi-Wan Kenobi, everyone’s favorite desert dweller, is one of the most beloved characters in the entire Star Wars universe. Since his introduction in A New Hope (portrayed then by the legendary Alec Guiness), the mysterious Jedi Master has gone on to amass quite a following.

With the long awaited Disney Plus series, Obi-wan Kenobi, set to release on May 27; it’s finally time to return back to the sands of Tatooine to follow the exploits of a certain “Ben Kenobi.” The epic trailer below caught Star Wars fandom by surprise, and never ceased to amaze.

With Ewan Mcgregor’s reprisal of a role he took nearly 23 year ago (as a young Kenobi), the Scottish actor has finally caught up to Guinness’s portrayal of the more grizzled version. Which isn’t just perfect timing, it’s poetry. The student has now become the master.

Set a decade after the less than stellar outcome of Revenge of the Sith, Obi-wan Kenobi depicts Kenobi’s time on Tatooine as he secretly protects a young Luke Skywalker.

Filled with Sith Inquisitors, unknown perils, and old enemies, the series will bridge the gap between the original and prequel Star Wars trilogies. The largest piece of information that’s been given surrounding the new show is the inclusion of Obi-Wan’s fallen apprentice Anakin Skywalker — now Darth Vader.

What planet does Obi-Wan Kenobi come from?

Even with all the information out there about Kenobi, there are still some biographical facts about the Jedi that remain a mystery. In particular; Which planet is he from? With a galaxy housing around 3.2 billion planets, Obi-wan had to have come from somewhere.

The Star Wars Canon or Legends has never officially confirmed Kenobi’s home world. But in an interview with comedian John Stewart in 2010, George Lucas said Kenobi was born on the planet Stewjon. Sounds familiar if you squint — John Stewart seemed to think so — but outside of that interview, there’s no official canon about Stewjon, its inhabitants or history.

Now the new series looks to provide newfound depth to a character that already has had such a storied journey. Obi-wan’s story is not quite over with, and all that’s left to do now is trust in the Force. “A powerful ally it is.”