Who are the Freedom Fighters in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?’

With the theatrical debut of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantamania quickly approaching, fans will see firsthand the pivotal role The Freedom Fighters play in the film as Scott Lang and his team are sucked into the Quantum Realm.

The Freedom Fighters are a rebellious group that includes locals in the Quantum Realm. The group’s sole mission in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantamania is to dethrone Kang the Conqueror as their leader.

The prominent members of the Freedom Fighters consist of Jentorra (Katy M. O’Brian), Quaz (William Jackson Harper), and Veb (David Dastmalchian). In addition to the three members, Michelle Phiffier’s character Janet van Dyne was also a part of the Freedom Fighters after getting trapped in the Quantum Realm for 30 years following a mission with her husband, Hank Pym.

In the second installment of Ant-Man, following Janet van Dyne’s rescue from the Quantum Realm, Phiffier’s character relinquishes her duties of being a Freedom Fighter. But that all appeared to change in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantamania after she, her husband Hank Pym, daughter Hope van Dyne (Wasp), Scott Lang (Ant-Man), and his daughter Cassie Lang have to find a way out of the Quantum Realm.

Details surrounding Quaz and Veb and their position in the Freedom Fighters are limited because they are new characters within the Marvel Universe. At the same time, Jentorra is known as the group’s leader. As previously reported on We Got This Covered, Jentorra is described as a green-skinned sorceress with close family ties to Princess Jarella “of the subatomic planet K’ai.”

Jentorra has the power to teleport and heal others, including herself. As for Quaz and Dyne, he is a telepath, while she can control Quantum Energy. Despite the information provided to the general public regarding the Freedom Fighters, it is still being determined when the group will encounter Lang and the team in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantamania and what events will transpire soon after.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantamania will be released in theaters on Feb. 17.