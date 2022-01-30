Who did Luna Lovegood marry at the end of ‘Harry Potter’?

You would think a character introduced five installments into a seven installment series would slip under the radar, or simply be used as filler for content, but nothing could be farther from the truth for Harry Potter fan-favorite, Luna Lovegood. Her eccentric demeanor and quirky personality captured our hearts and put us under her spell, and even after all these years later, we’re still enamored by her.

Whether she was reading The Quibbler upside down, educating Herimonie on the existence of Crumple-Horned Snorkacks, or trying to recover her lost shoes from the halls of Hogwarts, she had us either laughing, smiling, or shaking our heads (sometimes all three at the same time). And as fans of Luna, it brought us great happiness to learn that like the other members of the “big seven” (Harry, Ron Hermione, Ginny, Luna, Neville, and Draco), she went on to find love after the events of The Deathly Hallows.

But if you think she married Neville Longbottom, think again.

While the movie adaptation of the films gave us plenty of gasoline to ship the Luna and Neville storyline, the two never actually got married. Instead, J.K. Rowling told us in a live chat with Bloomsbury.com back in 2007 that several years after the events of The Deathly Hallows, Luna became a very famous wizarding naturalist and married a fellow naturalist, Rolf Scamander, the great-grandson of our very own Newt Scamander from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

This probably isn’t news to fans of the book series, as there was never any indication of a Neville and Luna relationship, but if you recall the film version of the Battle of Hogwarts, Neville definitely dropped everything he was doing to go find Luna and tell her he was mad for her.

It’s a fan-fic ‘ship that we’re not entirely upset with either. We can totally see the two getting together. But like Luna Lovegood actress Evanna Lynch said: “I think Neville is probably a little too down to earth for Luna.”

Luna is free-spirited, unrelenting, and brave. Neville is down-to-earth, big-hearted, and brave as well. But perhaps instead of being ingredients for a romantic partnership, they were touchpoints for a lifelong friendship. After all, Harry and Ginny named their daughter after Luna — Lily Luna Poter. And they named Neville the Godfather of their son, Albus. So even though our two favorite characters didn’t marry each other, they are still friends, which is perfectly fine with us.