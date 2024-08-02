Universal begins work on a Britney Spears biopic and fans demand this horror icon take the lead role

Britney Spears shared some exciting news with her fans on X, stating that she’s working on a “secret project” which immediately led to speculation of an adaptation of her best-selling book, The Woman in Me. While the singer has yet to reveal the official news by name, fans already know who should play the popular pop singer in the film.

Recommended Videos

The Woman in Me is Britney Spears’ 2023 best-selling memoir, which tells intimate stories of the celebrity’s early life and career. It focuses on Spears’ rise to fame, her early years as a pop star, her relationships, and most importantly, her journey to break free from a conservatorship that once controlled her life. On Aug. 1, The Ankler reported that the American singer landed a deal with Universal to make a movie based on the book, with Marc Platt set to produce it and Jon M. Chu set to direct it.

On the same day, Spears seemingly confirmed the news via her X account, saying, “Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with Marc Platt. He’s always made my favorite movies…stay tuned,” she wrote on X. The two pieces of news, reported on the same day, can’t be a coincidence.

It certainly isn’t for Britney’s fans, who have already found a perfect star to cast in the main role if the production receives the green light. It’s another stunning blonde woman, who’s arguably one of Hollywood’s biggest and most-desired stars at the moment. The one and only Sydney Sweeney.

Photo by Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images

“Sydney Sweeney will be the perfect choice,” one fan wrote on X following the news of the film. Another account posted a gif of Sweeney from Euphoria, claiming, “We already know who’s playing Britney.”

When it comes to physical similarities, Sweeney undoubtedly passes the test. Additionally, the Hollywood star has proven on numerous occasions that she has all the necessary acting skills to play the main role in such a dramatic story like the one about Spears’ life and career.

Her latest appearances include leading roles in horror movies Immaculate and Nocturne, action flicks Madame Web, dramas like Reality, and comedies such as Anyone But You. She rose to fame by appearing in multiple acclaimed shows, most notably Euphoria and The White Lotus’ season one. She isn’t stopping either, since her next upcoming projects, Eden and Echo Valley, are currently in post-production. Who knows, maybe she’ll find time in her packed schedule for another ambitious film.

Let’s not get overexcited, though. With the Britney Spears’ biopic yet to be confirmed, everything can change, but it’d be hard to find a better candidate to play the pop icon herself.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy