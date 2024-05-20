Who does Bob Menery play in ‘Road House?’

Podcaster and online personality Bob Menery has some acting stints under his belt including his appearance on Amazon Prime Video’s reimagination of Road House. But, for those who missed his brief encounters with Jake Gyllenhaal’s Dalton, who did Menery play?

Menery, who many know through his viral and tumultuous relationships with the Nelk Boys and UFC CEO Dana White, is credited on his IMDB profile for five acting projects, most of which are with the former. And his first foray into film acting was in Road House, which released on the streaming platform in March. Menery played Jack, one of Ben Brandt’s (Billy Magnussen) henchmen tasked with driving Dalton out of the Florida Key’s town.

Menery didn’t receive much screentime. But, he had some fun moments when he did. Spoilers are incoming.

There are two scenes featuring Menery’s Jack. And both times he was on the receiving end of Dalton’s fisticuff prowess.

First, Jack approached Dalton after the latter had sent several of Brandt’s lackeys to the hospital. Jack ordered Dalton to get into a car while flashing a gun hidden in his waistband. Naturally, Dalton refused Jack’s persistence about meeting Brandt, the corrupt millionaire hell-bent on securing the roadhouse Dalton had been hired to protect.

So, instead of taking Jack up on his offer, Dalton walked up to him and broke his index and middle fingers. Rolling around the ground in anguish, the expletive-fueled Jack was then left with a message: “Tell your boss if he wants to talk to me, I work at the roadhouse and I’m there every night.”

Later, a bandaged Jack was on Brandt’s yacht near Road House’s climax. Dalton rolled up on a boat for the hostage exchange, and Jack spent most of the time scowling at the protagonist while standing in the background. Without any lines spoken, Jack eventually gets his comeuppance courtesy of Dalton. Dalton blows up the boat he arrived in, bringing chaos to the sinking yacht. When it exploded, Jack went flying off-screen. That was the last we saw of Jack, so it’s presumed that’s what did him in.

All in all, Menery’s time on-screen was very limited. But, he served his purpose as a minion.

During a podcast with Bradley Martin, Menery explained how he became linked to the film. While attending a UFC event, he was flagged down by Road House producer Joel Silver. Knowing about his theater background, Silver said he wanted Menery in the movie, and the rest was history.

