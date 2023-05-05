Who does Daniela Melchior play in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?’

Warning: The following article contains minor spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Despite being already well-known for her work in Portugal, her home country, Daniela Melchior rose to global fame thanks to her appearance in the 2021 Suicide Squad movie, in which she played Cleo Cazo, also known as Ratchatcher II. From then on, things only got better, and the actress moved on to other big, upcoming projects, like Fast X and the Road House remake. While waiting for those releases, though, fans recently had the pleasure of witnessing Melchior join James Gunn’s list of regulars in the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3.

Why limit yourself to one superhero franchise when you can be in two? This is probably what went through the actress’ head when the opportunity to enter the MCU came knocking. Unfortunately for her fans, though, the role Melchior plays in the Guardians threequel is a small one — but very hard to miss.

Who is Daniela Malchior’s character in Guardians 3?

In the latest MCU film, Daniela Melchior plays Ura, an employee of the Orgoscope, the headquarters of The High Evolutionary’s corporation. The actress had quite the makeover to portray this character, appearing on screen with a short bob haircut, golden eyes, and pink skin.

In the movie, Ura ends up being held hostage by the Star-Lord and Gamora, as the Guardians team does its best to complete their mission. For that to happen, though, they need to acquire a passkey, which is where Melchior’s character comes in. In typical Quill fashion, he attempts to flirt with Ura to gain her favor, hoping she’ll assist him in finding the aforementioned passkey.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is out in theaters now.