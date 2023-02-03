Who does M. Night Shyamalan play in ‘Knock at the Cabin?’ Shyamalan’s cameo, explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Knock at the Cabin.

Everybody loves a good horror movie, especially one with a good twist. While Knock at the Cabin might not have the biggest twist of his career, M. Night Shyamalan is a master at creating a suspenseful movie with twists and turns. If you look at Split, The Sixth Sense, and The Happening, they all have great premises, even if they might not all be the best horror has on offer.

That is not the only thing that Knock at the Cabin has in common with Shyamalan’s previous films, as he often cameos in his own projects, and his Dave Bautista-led movie is no different. You might have watched Knock at the Cabin and missed the director of the film making his cameo appearance, so let’s go through exactly when in the movie he appeared and who he played.

M. Night Shyamalan’s cameo in Knock at the Cabin explained

Image via Universal

The director of the film does not make his appearance too far into the movie, as we see him just before the first plague is unleashed. After Redmond (Rupert Grint) is killed, Leonard (Bautista) turns on the television to prove that the plague has been unleashed. Instead of cutting straight to a news broadcast of the earthquakes and tsunamis, an infomercial is playing. Shyamalan plays the man showing the host of the show what the product he is selling does.

Even though he only appears for 10 seconds at best, you probably would have caught him if you have seen any of his previous movies. He played Jai in Split, Dr. Hill in The Sixth Sense, and Ray Reddy in Signs, as well as appearing as himself in an episode of the series Entourage. Jai in Split would probably rank as his most memorable appearance in a film he has directed.

It might not be the best cameo the writer/director has had in his films, but it was fun to see him before the plagues decimated the world’s population. You have to wonder whether or not his character survived until the end of the movie and if he was still selling his wares on TV. Speaking of the end of Knock at the Cabin, if you are wondering if the movie has anything extra at the end of the credits, you can go to our article here to find out more.

You can catch Knock at the Cabin in theaters now.