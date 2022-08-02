Marilyn Monroe is one of the most iconic celebrities ever to grace the silver screen. The star was present for some of the most famous moments in Hollywood history and cemented herself as a pop culture icon. Because of this, Monroe has been featured in many movies and shows. This means that several actors have played the legendary figure.

Soon, Ana de Armas will join this group when Blonde is released on Netflix. But will she be the best Marilyn?

Who has played Marilyn Monroe?

Marilyn has been played by a variety of different actors over the years. Some have played the star in biographies of her life and career, while others have played fictionalized or alt-history versions of Monroe, as she is frequently used as a cultural touchstone in period pieces set in the 1940s and 1950s.

Currently, Marilyn has been played by:

1976 – Misty Rowe – Goodbye, Norma Jean – Movie by Larry Buchanan based on Monroe’s life.

1980 – Constance Forslund – This Year’s Blonde – Made for TV movie based on Garson Kanin’s novel Moviola.

1980 – Catherine Hicks – Marilyn: The Untold Story – Made for TV movie.

1985 – Theresa Russell – Insignificance – British alternate history drama about Joe DiMaggio, Albert Einstein, Marilyn Monroe, and Joseph McCarthy meeting at a hotel in 1954.

1989 – Misty Rowe – Goodnight, Sweet Marilyn – Made by Larry Buchanan, it is a follow-up to Goodbye, Norma Jean.

1989 – Paula Lane – Goodnight, Sweet Marilyn – Paula played an older Marilyn in this film.

1991 – Susan Griffiths – Marilyn and Me – Griffiths impersonated Marilyn in many movies, shows, and adverts. However, she is most famous for this made-for-TV film about the life of Robert Slatzer.

1993 – Susan Griffiths – Goodbye Norma Jean (episode of Quantum Leap) – Series protagonist Sam ends up in the body of Marilyn’s chauffeur and must help the star make one more movie.

1993 – Stephanie Anderson – Calendar Girl – A film about three young men who go on a road trip to meet Marilyn.

1993 – Cortney Page (voice only) – Calendar Girl – A film about three young men who go on a road trip to meet Marilyn.

1993 – Melody Anderson – Marilyn & Bobby: Her Final Affair – Made for TV movie that tells a fictional account of the alleged romance between Monroe and Robert “Bobby” Kennedy.

1996 – Ashley Judd – Norma Jean and Marilyn – Made for TV biography movie based on the book Norma Jean: My Secret Life With Marilyn Monroe.

1996 – Mira Sorvino – Norma Jean and Marilyn – Made for TV biography movie based on the book Norma Jean: My Secret Life With Marilyn Monroe.

1997 – Susan Griffiths – ‘Stalker’ (episode of Timecop) – Villain Ian Pascoe goes back to 1956 to stalk an actress.

1997 – Susan Griffiths – ‘The Warren Omission’ (episode of Dark Skies) – An alternative history retelling of the JFK assassination.

1998 – Barbara Niven – The Rat Pack – Made-for-TV movie about the legendary music group.

1998 – Sally Kirkland – The Island (also called Norma Jean, Jack and Me) – Movie about a man that learns that John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe are alive on a deserted island.

2001 – Poppy Montgomery – Blonde – Semi-fictional made for TV biography movie, based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel.

2004 – Sophie Monk – The Mystery of Natalie Wood – Made for TV movie chronicling the life of actress Natalie Wood.

2011 – Charlotte Sullivan – The Kennedys – TV mini-series about the life of the Kennedy family and its members.

2011 – Michelle Williams – My Week with Marilyn – Directed by Simon Curtis, this film tells the story of a production assistant trying to seduce Marilyn while her husband is away.

2012 – Blake Lively – Gossip Girl – Lively plays Marilyn during a dream sequence in the show’s 100th episode.

2012 – Uma Thurman – Smash – Musical drama mini-series about a production company trying to stage a musical based on Marilyn’s life.

2012 – Katharine McPhee – Smash – Musical drama mini-series about a production company trying to stage a musical based on Marilyn’s life.

2012 – Megan Hilty – Smash – Musical drama mini-series about a production company trying to stage a musical based on Marilyn’s life.

2015 – Kelli Garner – The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe – Drama chronicling Marilyn’s life.

2015 – Ella Allan – The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe – Drama chronicling Marilyn’s life.

2015 – Mia Allan – The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe – Drama chronicling Marilyn’s life.

What is Blonde, and what role does Ana de Armas play?

Based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde tells a fictionalized account of Marilyn’s life. The book was previously adapted as a made-for-TV movie in 2001.

This new adaptation is directed by Andrew Dominik and has an all-star cast. Ana de Armas plays Marilyn, Adrien Brody takes on the role of Arthur Miller, and Bobby Cannavale plays the legendary Joe DiMaggio. The film will premiere on Netflix on September 28th, 2022, and it is hotly anticipated, especially as the film has had a very rocky production history, with filming complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic and its fallout.

The film has attracted its fair share of controversy, especially because some fans feel that Ana de Armas’ Cuban accent doesn’t fit Marilyn. However, according to TMZ, Monroe’s estate is happy with the accent, telling the publication that:

“Ana has artfully captured the essence of Marilyn’s voice. Marilyn was known for her breathiness, which was actually a tactic taught to her by a speech therapist during her childhood to help her overcome a stutter.”

Who has played Marilyn Monroe the best?

Of all the performers who have stepped into Monroe’s shoes, one of the best is Catherine Hicks — her performance in Marilyn: The Untold Story earned her an Emmy nomination. Her performance is still highly praised today as it captures the star’s charisma and personal insecurities in a highly relatable way.

Michelle Williams’ performance in My Week with Marilyn may tie with Hicks’ depending on your personal taste. Williams was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for the film, and it was highly praised by critics. However, the nature of the film means that this version of the star isn’t a perfect imitation of the actual person.

Only time will tell if Ana de Armas can take the crown. However, the praise from Monroe’s estate suggests that if the film sticks the landing, Ana de Armas might become the most iconic Monroe since Marilyn herself.