Who Is Amy Schumer’s Husband?

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen comedian and actress Amy Schumer. Considering Schumer’s period of Hollywood fame really didn’t last that long, it’s almost as if she barely existed. For three years, she created, co-produced, co-wrote, and starred in the Comedy Central sketch comedy series, Inside Amy Schumer, making waves as one of the few rising female comedian stars during that time.

After her first starring role in Trainwreck (2015), she would disappear for a while and return to stand-up comedy specials for HBO and Netflix. These specials didn’t seem to see the same success that she had attained in the early part of her career. For a while, the comedian seemed to disappear completely from the spotlight before she returned to announce she was getting married. So who is the lucky man who managed to snag Amy Schumer?

Born June 1, 1981, Amy Schumer is best known for her series, Inside Amy Schumer, which ran on Comedy Central from 2013 to 2016. Her quirky yet often controversial skits quickly made her a big name in the world of comedians and soon the whole world knew who Amy Schumer was.

Her sudden fame made her a heavyweight in Hollywood. Using that momentum, Schumer wrote and starred in 2015’s Trainwreck with Bill Hader and LeBron James. Fun fact: Schumer’s Trainwreck was the first movie to give James an actual role in a movie, so if LeBron has anyone to thank for starting his lukewarm acting career, it’s definitely Amy Schumer.

Alongside her countless appearances on comedy specials, award shows, and cameos in 30 Rock, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Girls, Amy returned in 2017 to star in the film Snatched with veteran actress Goldie Hawn. Unfortunately, the film was not well received in theaters. Schumer would appear again the following year to star in the 2018 comedy I Feel Pretty and get high praise for her performance even though the film would be the second Schumer movie to receive a lukewarm reception in the theaters.

It was about this time that Schumer would meet chef and farmer Chris Fischer. According to The Knot, Schumer first met Fischer during a weekend at Martha’s Vineyard. Fischer, who worked at the Vineyard, offered to make a meal for Schumer and her assistant (who happened to be Fischer’s sister).

The soon-to-be couple would form a friendly bond which later grew as the two hosted and catered a birthday dinner for Schumer’s friend, Rachel Feinstein. Shortly after, the couple began dating.

Fischer, an award-winning cookbook author, would later propose to Schumer in 2018; the couple got married a few days later. Later on in their marriage, Fischer would be diagnosed with autism, something that Schumer has been proudly vocal about in numerous interviews and in her Netflix stand-up special, Amy Schumer: Growing.

“He has autism spectrum disorder. He’s on the spectrum. There were some signs early on…Once he was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was. Because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he’s on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him,” she said in her Netflix special.

“That’s the truth,” Schumer continued. “He says whatever is on his mind. He keeps it so real. He doesn’t care about social norms or what you expect him to say or do.”

The couple wasted no time starting a family and by 2019, the pair welcomed their first child, Gene, to the world. So far, it seems that Schumer is happy - so happy that she and Fischer almost messed up Gene’s name in the beginning. Initially, the couple had made the newborn’s middle name Attell to honor Schumer’s friend and fellow comedian, Dave Attell. However, after saying “Gene Attell” the first few times, Schumer’s friends and family pointed out that the combination sounded a lot like “genital,” prompting the couple to change their son’s middle name to David in early 2020.

Schumer admitted that she and Fischer might not have been in the right state of mind when they chose Attell at first.

“You’re new parents, just kind of tired and in ecstasy,” she said in an April interview with Howard Stern, adding, “It’s the first of many failures.”