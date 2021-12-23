Who is Arthur’s unlikely ally in ‘Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom?’

A newly unveiled synopsis for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom teases Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry entering an uneasy alliance — but with who? Following the billion-dollar success of his 2018 solo movie, the King of Atlantis is back for another go-around next year. James Wan’s sequel promises to expand the Aquaverse with both fresh locations and new friends and enemies, as the title teases.

Last time, Arthur managed to save the seven seas himself when he claimed the Trident of Atlan and took his rightful place upon the throne. Just because he’s king, though, his problems aren’t over, and he’ll need to join forces with someone we apparently wouldn’t expect in order to protect his home. At least, that’s according to this synopsis:

“When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation.”

New Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Image Reveals Black Manta 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The big question we have is: who is Arthur’s unlikely new ally? Well, there are a few contenders. The most obvious has to be his wayward brother, Prince Orm (Patrick Wilson). Of course, having the hero team up with the first movie’s villain is a classic sequel staple, so that is always a possibility. Then again, he could do the same with Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who’ll likewise be returning for the follow-up.

Lost Kingdom also introduces four new players into the mix, each of whom may be Arthur’s ally. Vincent Regan joins the cast as Atlan, the ancient original king of Atlantis, with Indya Moore appearing as Karshon/Shark. Jani Zhao plays Stingray, a unique creation for the DCEU. Last but not least, Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones‘ Euron Greyjoy) has an undisclosed role in the film. This character will likely be key to the movie, so they definitely seem like a strong contender for the synopsis’ mysterious frenemy.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom swims into cinemas on Dec. 16, 2022.