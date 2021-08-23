Who Is Blake Lively’s Husband?

Blake Lively is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars today and over the past decade has become quite the household name. The actress is known for her appearances in the hit tv series Gossip Girl, films like The Shallows, Green Lantern, and more recently 2018’s A Simple Favor.

Born to two parents who were both actors themselves, Elain and Ernie Lively, acting runs in the Lively family with both her brother Eric, and half-siblings Lori, Robyn, and Jason being actors themselves.

There is more for Blake, however, as not only was she born into a family of film stars, but she married one also.

Who Is Blake Lively Married To?

Blake Lively is married to the one and only Ryan Reynolds, co-star of Green Lantern which is where the pair of Hollywood A-listers met, and they have been happily married since 2012.

You’ll recognize Reynolds from his extensive film career with hits such as Deadpool, The Proposal, Buried, and of course Green Lantern.

Together the couple has three daughters James, Betty, and Inez. Alongside being full-time parents both stars are still active within the film industry. Most recently, Reynolds starred in the film Free Guy while Lively’s last film was 2020’s The Rythm Section which saw the actress assume the role of Stephanie Patrick, a woman who set out to seek revenge on those responsible for her family’s plane crash.

Reynolds and Lively keep their relationship as private as possible, however, the pair do share some of their favorite moments, like Reynolds’s 44th birthday late in 2020.

With a lineage of film stars between them, it remains to be seen if their three young children will grow up to follow their parent’s path into cinema, however, given their young age, there is still plenty of time before that.