Who Is Chris Hemsworth’s Wife?

Chris Hemsworth has slowly become one of the biggest action stars of the newer generation. From his long tenure as the Asgardian God of Thunder, Thor, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to his prominent roles in films such as Netflix’s Extraction and Columbia Pictures’ Men In Black: International, Hemsworth is currently one of the leading actors in Hollywood if we’re talking fantasy and action. But the Thor: Love and Thunder star is also a big family man who is always enjoying time with his wife and his children – who the Australian is never shy about posting pics on social media.

You’re probably thinking, “Who is that woman next to Chris Hemsworth? She looks familiar.” Well, she should. It’s a good chance you’ve seen Hemsworth’s wife several times before since she’s also had a reasonably successful career in Hollywood. So is Chris Hemsworth’s wife?

Well, if you didn’t already know, Elsa Pataky is a Spanish model and actress who is largely known for her role as Elena Neves in the Fast and Furious film series.

For those unaware of the character, Officer Elena Neves first appeared in Fast Five alongside Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) as part of a special task force assigned to apprehend Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Brian O’Connor (Paul Walker). The character would later form a relationship with Toretto in Fast and Furious 6. Their story arc would then continue in Furious 7, before Elena died in The Fate of the Furious.

However, Elsa Pataky was not just some beginner actor who got her start in a popular franchise. Before her four appearances in Diesel’s Fast and Furious series, Elsa Pataky had a supporting role also in 2009’s Snakes On A Plane opposite Samuel L. Jackson as Maria, a passenger travelling with her infant daughter Isabella. Before that, Pataky was a veteran on the international scene, appearing in numerous Spanish, English, and French films and television shows like the Queen of Swords and Los Serrano. Alongside her acting career, she has been featured on the cover of Maxim and was made the face of Time Force’s jewellery line with Cristiano Ronaldo.

And just because she’s a wife to one of the biggest stars in the world doesn’t mean she’s stopped working. She recently starred in the 2018 Australian television series Tidelands on Netflix as the siren/human hybrid matriarch Adrielle Cuthbert.

Together, Hemsworth and Pataky have three kids–their daughter India Rose and fraternal twins Tristan and Sasha Hemsworth–who are usually with Pataky and the rest of the Hemsworth family while her husband Chris is out filming his next appearance as Thor or getting himself fit to star in the biopic of legendary WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan.

Elsa Pataky may not be as famous as her husband, but with three kids and a decent acting career of her own, she’s definitely the real superstar of the family.