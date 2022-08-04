Who is Cyborg Spider-Woman in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’?

Spider-Man fans around the world loved seeing Miles Morales open up the multiverse and introduce Marvel fans to it in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. This was really one of the first times that Marvel fans had seen the multiverse and what it was truly capable of being. Obviously, with recent Marvel movies, the multiverse has become a staple of the MCU and appears to be the focal point behind Phase Three.

Throughout the first film, fans were introduced to the multiverse and the idea that there could be many different versions of Spider-Man out there. Fans saw Spider-Ham, a pig who was bitten by a radioactive spider and gained powers, Peni Parker and her self-made SP//dr suit, which is an anime-like Spider-Man, and Spider-Man Noir, a dark version of Spider-Man from the 1930’s, just to name a few.

With the entire multiverse open now, there are countless different versions of Spider-Man that fans might see in the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film. One of those is a Cyborg Spider-Woman that fans are curious to learn more about.

Who exactly is Cyborg Spider-Woman?

Image via Sony Pictures / Marvel Studios

Hasboro is releasing different versions of Spider-Man that fans can expect to see in the upcoming film, however, not in a traditional manner. They are releasing the different versions via an all-new toy line that fans are able to purchase right now. One of the most recent toy drops that has fans racing to the checkout is Cyborg Spider-Woman.

The character appears to have a rotating cannon substituting its right arm, as well as massive pieces of armor covering the body. Obviously, the writers and producers had the right idea when it comes to conceiving an incredibly intimidating character to act as a foe to the several Spider-Men and Spider-Women.

What do we know about Cyborg Spider-Woman’s backstory?

Image via Twitter

Unfortunately for fans, there is not a lot of information available regarding the background of Cyborg Spider-Woman. It seems as though the writers developed the character by themselves, anticipating design choices that would sit well with audiences. Already evident even from the manufacturing of Cyborg Spider-Woman, the Spider-Man narrative team are showing off their creative freedom in order to maximize this impact and output of the series.

Another clear fact is that they’re going bigger and better in terms of the Spider-Man variants coming to Across the Spider-Verse. Originally, there was thought to be up to 240 different versions of Spider-Man in the upcoming film, but IGN have since debunked that theory, stating that the staggering number was “open to misinterpretation.” Fans will be able to watch the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie in the summer of 2023.