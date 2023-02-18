Who is David Jones? ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ dedication, explained

With the recent release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a film that follows the adventures of Scott Lang (Ant-Man) and his team as they get sucked into the Quantum Realm, moviegoers were given an unexpected surprise when a tribute to a certain David Jones popped up on the screen during the end credits. Surprisingly, he is not a part of the cast or associated with the film in any other way.

According to Variety, Jones, who was a visual effects artist, passed away on April 2022 at 74 in his home in California. The publication states that his cause of death was from “complications related to cancer.”

Prior to his passing, Jones had been a part of the entertainment industry as a visual effect artist for almost 30 years. The California native also worked as a model maker, model shop supervisor, and illustrator.

Many would recognize Jones’ work as a model builder in 1977’s Star Wars. According to IMDb, Jones’ contribution as a visual effects artist was also used in other notable films, including Alien 3, Batman Returns, Species, Starship Troopers, and Air Force One. On top of lending his visual effect talents to high-profile movies, Jones also directed a short titled Choose Your Tomorrow for the theme park ride Horizon, located in Disney World’s Epcot Center.

Although Jones didn’t work on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and didn’t have any Marvel relations, it appears that Disney, which owns the Marvel and Star Wars franchise, made the executive decision to pay tribute to their former collaborator via the film.

Jones’ legacy continues to live on through his ex-wife Janice Gerson-Jones, his son Hunter and his magnificent contributions to memorable projects.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters.