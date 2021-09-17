Who Is Denzel Washington’s Wife?

Denzel Washington is one of the most revered actors working in Hollywood today. With a rolodex of films spanning nearly forty-six years, the Training Day star has been at the top of the entertainment industry for longer than most fly-by-night celebrities. All the while, he’s been married to a woman that has been at his side for nearly the full duration of his career.

Married in 1983, a love affair like Washington’s is incredibly rare in show business, but who is Pauletta Pearson Washington?

A North Carolina native, Pauletta Pearson Washington is an American actress who originally met Denzel on the set of the television film Wilma in 1977. In an interview on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, Denzel recounts their first meeting.

Not without its roadblocks, the Malcolm X star had to propose to Pearson three times before she finally agreed. Here’s Pearson’s perspective on their initial introduction on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Pauletta is a Julliard-trained actor and musician that has been a part of countless projects over the years. Beyond that, the multi-talented entertainer also devoted herself to raising her and Denzel’s four children: John David, Katia, and twins Olivia and Malcolm. That, without question, is a job in its own right.

Her prowess as a homemaker has never slowed her down, and the adoration she receives from her husband knows no bounds. In an interview with People in 2018, Denzel had this to say about his life partner: “What pops into my head: security, food, a beautiful home. The difference between a house and a home, it’s a big difference. You can buy a house, but that doesn’t make it a home⏤and not to say a man can’t make a home a home, but my wife has made our house a home, and raised these beautiful kids [John David, 33, Katia, 30, twins Olivia and Malcolm, 27] and protected them and sacrificed for them, she did the heavy-lifting.”

The Washingtons’ relationship is iron-clad, even amidst infidelity rumors in 2013. Holding fast to one another, whatever the controversy was has since been cleared up by the couple.

Although Pauletta’s career may have not reached the same dizzying heights as Denzel’s, she has always loved the ability to balance her work and home lives, remaining out of the public eye to focus on her family. Her son, John David Washington, bragged about his mother in an interview with The Root in 2016.

“I love my mother. The fact that she sacrificed so much to raise four children, and as she has got back into acting, I am so proud. Everything she does…pushes me to be the best.”

The She’s Gotta Have It star is a prime example of a strong woman in Hollywood. Pauletta Pearson Washington is the strength behind her powerful husband, never backing down from the challenge and living life by her own wonderful rules.